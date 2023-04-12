SCOTTSBURG — The Silver Creek girls won a five-team meet at Scottsburg on Monday while the Dragon boys took second.
The Creek girls won seven of the 16 events en route to 126 points — 44 more than the host Warriorettes. Austin (48), Salem (42) and South Central (10) rounded out the team scoring.
The Dragons had five individual winners. Raegan Cook was victorious in the 200-meter dash (28.27 seconds), Alexandra Keller triumphed in the 400 (1:07.54), Bella Scott won the 800 (2:33.22), Libby Kochert finished first in the 1,600 (5:55.99) and Reagan Freitas took the long jump (14-feet, 3-inches).
Creek also triumphed in the 1,600 (4:35.25) and 3,200 (11:15.86) relays.
The Dragons also had eight runners-up. They were Ava Allen in the 100 and long jump; Kochert in the 800; Keegan Caudill in the 3,200; Lucy Jones in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles; Freitas in the high jump and their 400 relay team.
On the boys’ side, Salem finished first with 110.5 points. Silver Creek was second with 81. Austin (61), Scottsburg (48) and South Central (31.5) rounded out the team scoring.
The Dragons finished first in the 400 and 1,600 relays while senior Eli Newman captured the discus competition (113-8).
Creek also had five runner-up finishes. They included Jaxson Serna in the 100; Donovan Mosley in the 200; Ryan Graham in the 1,600 and Newman in the shot put. The Dragons also were second in the 3,200 relay.
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Salem 110.5, 2. Silver Creek 81, 3. Austin 61, 4. Scottsburg 48, 5. South Central 31.5.
100: 1. Aidan Hacker (SA) 11.35, 2. Jaxson Serna (SC) 11.63, 3. Vance Tefft (SA) 11.85.
200: 1. Hacker (SA) 23.73, 2. Donovan Mosley (SC) 24.20, 3. Dalyn Bryant (SC) 24.24.
400: 1. Carlos Mata (A) 54.30, 2. Jonny Tally (SA) 54.70, 3. McKinley Rhodes (SC) 55.78.
800: 1. Brandon Rice (A) 2:06.87, 2. Jackson Marshall (A) 2:08.50, 3. Mata (A) 2:09.48.
1,600: 1. Rice (A) 4:38.21, 2. Ryan Graham (SC) 4:38.78, 3. Brady Day (SC) 4:42.82.
3,200: 1. Jadon Muncy (SCOT) 11:06.16, 2. Rafe Wells (SA) 11:14.45, 3. Jaxon Konkler (A) 11:26.93.
110 hurdles: 1. Seth Ponsford (SA) 19.24, 2. Charles Dean (SA) 19.30, 3. Nathan Byrd (SCOT) 19.88.
300 hurdles: 1. Dean (SA) 45.06, 2. Dow O’Neal (South Central) 47.23, 3. Ponsford (SA) 49.71.
400 relay: 1. Silver Creek 45.70, 2. South Central 47.53, 3. Scottsburg 48.29.
1,600 relay: 1. Silver Creek 3:51.18, 2. Salem 4:00.07, 3. Scottsburg 4:00.63.
3,200 relay: 1. Austin 8:16.87, 2. Silver Creek 8:59.95, 3. Scottsburg 9:39.43.
High jump: 1. Justin Stephenson (SA) 5-10, 2. Hayden Baughman (SA) 5-8, 3. Caden Bogan (South Central) 5-8.
Long jump: 1. Baughman (SA) 19-11 2. Cole Thomas (A) 19-0, 3. Bogan (South Central) 17-10.
Pole vault: 1. Ponsford (SA) 11-0, 2. Baughman (SA) 10-0, 3. Harley Schocke (SA) 9-6.
Discus: 1. Eli Newman (SC) 113-8, 2. Alex Robison (SCOT) 94-7, 3. David Beswick (SCOT) 88-7.
Shot put: 1. Ben Craig (SCOT) 42-7, 2. Newman (SC) 41-8, 3. Jackson Knear (South Central) 38-10.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 126, 2. Scottsburg 82, 3. Austin 48, 4. Salem 42, 5. South Central 10.
100: 1. Eulalia Powell (SCOT) 13.38, 2. Ava Allen (SC) 13.93, 3. Lydia Brawner (SC) 14.07.
200: 1. Raegan Cook (SC) 28.27, 2. Kaylen Mather (SA) 30.19, 3. Allen (SC) 30.36.
400: 1. Alexandra Keller (SC) 1:07.54, 2. Powell (SCOT) 1:07.81, 3. Madeline Rhodes (SC) 1:08.37.
800: 1. Bella Scott (SC) 2:33.22, 2. Libby Kochert (SC) 2:38.30, 3. Hailey Webster (A) 2:50.27.
1,600: 1. Kochert (SC) 5:55.99, 2. Lanie Roberts (SA) 6:00.49, 3. Webster (A) 6:18.58.
3,200: 1. Roberts (SA) 13:22.55, 2. Keegan Caudill (SC) 13:48.79, 3. Abbi Cantwell (A) 15:38.99.
100 hurdles: 1. Aubrey Asdell (SCOT) 17.27, 2. Lucy Jones (SC) 17.36 3. Taylor Busick (SCOT) 17.79.
300 hurdles: 1. Asdell (SCOT) 50.70, 2. Jones (SC) 51.27, 3. Busick (SCOT) 56.75.
400 relay: 1. Scottsburg 54.83, 2. Silver Creek 55.64, 3. Salem 57.23.
1,600 relay: 1. Silver Creek 4:35.25, 2. Salem 5:00.83, 3. Scottsburg 5:07.50.
3,200 relay: 1. Silver Creek 11:15.86, 2. Scottsburg 12:04.02, 3. Salem 12:13.64.
High jump: 1. Busick (SCOT) 4-6, 2. Reagan Freitas (SC) 4-4, 3. Arya Stillons (SCOT) 4-0.
Long jump: 1. Freitas (SC) 14-3, 2. Allen (SC) 14-3, 3. Olivia Kouray (SC) 13-7.
Pole vault: 1. Haylee Collins (A) 7-0.
Discus: 1. Lizzy Baker (A) 86-8, 2. Maggie Gibson (SA) 81-10, 3. Gabrielle Dickens (SC) 76-9.
Shot put: 1. Reece Dosso (A) 31-2, 2. Baker (A) 31-1, 3. Katrina Cooper (SCOT) 30-4.
