TRACK & FIELD: Throwing is in the Cheathams' blood

BORDEN — For the Cheatham family, throwing is a family affair.
Before he went to Saint Joseph’s College, Borden athletic director, and current throw coach, Toby Cheatham was introduced to track and field by Sam Sumner.
Sumner would go on to compete at the University of Missouri before passing away in 2014.
Cheatham beamed with pride Saturday, when his children — senior daughter Josey and junior son Lody won throwing events at the seventh annual Sam Sumner Invitational.
“Sam got me involved in throwing when I was in the fifth grade,” Toby said. “I used to go with him and his dad to Junior Olympic track meets. It’s kind of cool to where we’re having this meet in Sam’s honor. He was a thrower. It’s pretty awesome to see Josey and Lody come in and win the discus. It's kind of like a full circle kind of deal.”
Josey, who took top individual honors in the meet by scoring 36 points, set the meet record with a discus throw of 107-feet, 10-inches — a personal best — and also won the shot put with a toss of 29-4. Additionally, she placed second in the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump, leading the Braves to team title with 145 points, edging runner-up Springs Valley by eight.
Unlike her father, Josey said her athletic career will end this season. She plans to attend Western Kentucky University in the fall on an academic scholarship and major in bio-chemistry. Josey, who carries a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, said she plans to become a physician assistant.
Before she ventures to WKU, though, Josey has her sights set on a state meet run in the discus, her top event.
As a sophomore, she qualified for the regionals in that event.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I’m hoping to get some more distance.”
Josey said she’s just thankful to have a track season after the cancelation of it a year ago due to COVID-19.
“Every meet I show up and I’m just thankful we’re having it,” she said. “At least we’re out here.”
Lody won discus with a throw of 115-7 1/2 and the pole vault by clearing 10-6. He placed second in the 800.
At the Cheatham house, Lody said there’s plenty of conversations about track, specifically throwing.
“I’m used to it because athletics have always been a big part of our family,” said the younger Cheatham, who would like to continue running and throwing in college. “We’ve been doing spins since we were about four or five — on our hardwood floor.”
Led by Lody, the Braves finished second on the boys’ side with 143 points — 35 behind Springs Valley. The Blackhawks were led by MVP Conner Grimes, who racked up 40 points by winning the 100, 200 and 400 as well as the long jump.
Also for Borden, Gavin Just won the 1,600 (4:47.62)
Seventh-place Rock Creek was led by Johnny Knuckles, who won the 300 hurdles (50.10).
Elsewhere on the girls’ side, Crothersville’s Kaylyn Holman won three events — the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 — for the third-place Tigers. Meanwhile Ligia Williams led fourth-place Rock Creek. The senior won the 200 (27.87) and high jump (14-10).
7TH ANNUAL SAM SUMNER INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Borden
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Borden 145, 2. Springs Valley 137, 3. Crothersville 63.5, 4. Rock Creek 49, 5. Shoals 45, 6. Lanesville 33, 7. New Washington 17.5, 8. Shawe Memorial 16, 9. South Central 13, 10. Trinity Lutheran 10, 11. West Washington 2.
Individual points: 1. Josey Cheatham (Borden) 36, 2. Brooke Dobson (Shoals) 34, 3 (tie). Ligia Williams (Rock Creek) 30, Kaylyn Holman (Crothersville) 30.
3,200-meter relay: 1. Borden 12:04.51, 2. 2. Springs Valley 12:55.69.
100 hurdles: 1. Brooke Dobson (Shoals) 18.14, 2. Josey Cheatham (Borden) 18.43, 3. Kaela Rose (Borden) 19.74.
100: 1. Kennedy Land (Springs Valley) 13.57, 2. Ligia Williams (Rock Creek) 13.59, 3. Brooke Dobson (Shoals) 14.28.
400 relay: 1. Springs Valley 54.70, 2. Rock Creek 55.90, 3. Borden 1:05.0.
400: 1. Hailey Wilson (Springs Valley) 1:06.94, 2. Lexi Rose (Borden) 1:07.17, 3. Mya Lindroth (Trinity Lutheran) 1:08.87.
200: 1. Ligia Williams (Rock Creek) 27.87, 2. Kennedy Land (Springs Valley) 28.29, 3. Emma Comer (Lanesville) 29.57.
300 hurdles: 1. Kaela Rose (Borden) 53.50, 2. Brooke Dobson (Shoals) 56.33, 3. Maci Mayhew (Springs Valley) 57.80.
800: 1. Kaylyn Holman (Crothersville) 2:34.52, 2. Eliza Weston (Shawe) 2:39.80, 3. Delaney Smith (Borden) 2:52.56.
1,600: 1. Holman (Crothersville) 5:38.50, 2. Eliza Weston (Shawe) 6:07.58, 3. Kaylie Magallanes (Borden) 6:12.48.
3,200: 1. Holman (Crothersville) 11:58.49, 2. Kaylie Magallanes (Borden) 13:23.62, 3. Ella Plasse (Crothersville) 14:04.08.
1,600 relay: 1. Springs Valley 4:49.93, 2. Borden 5:15.53
Shot put: 1. Josey Cheatham (Borden) 29-04, 2. Shea Reynolds (Crothersville) 28-03.5, 3. Haylie Spear (New Wash) 27-01.
Discus: 1. Josey Cheatham (Borden) 107-10, 2. Shakira Harford (Springs Valley) 89-06.5, 3. Grace Lindsay (South Central) 87-03,
Long jump: 1. Brooke Dobson (Shoals) 14-01, 2, Josey Cheatham (Borden) 14-0, 3. Emma Coomer (Lanesville) 13-09.
High jump: 1. Ligia Williams (Rock Creek) 14-10, 2. Macy Hall (Springs Valley) 14-08, 3. Tori McCormick (Springs Valley) 14-06.
Pole vault: 1. McKenna Ray (Borden) 9-0, 2. Joy Coffman (Borden) 9-0.
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Springs Valley 178, 2. Borden 143, 3. South Central 70, 4. Shoals 51, 5. Shawe Memorial 36, 6. West Washington 28, 7. Rock Creek 26, 8. Lanesville 9, 9. New Washington 2, 10. Trinity Lutheran 1.
Individual points: 1. Conner Grimes (Springs Valley) 40, 2. Lody Cheatham (Borden) 30, 3. Maddox Baker (South Central) 24.5.
3,200 relay: 1. Springs Valley 8:58.08, 2. Borden 9:22.09, 3. South Central 10:19.96.
100 hurdles: 1. Noah Guetig (Shawe) 20.65, 2. Dow O’Neal (South Central) 21.37, 3. Devin Still (Borden) 22.79.
100: 1. Conner Grimes (Springs Valley) 11.52, 2. Travis Hamilton (W.Wash) 12.06, 3. Levi Pendley (Shoals)12.26.
1,600: 1. Gavin Just (Borden) 4:47.62, 2. Maddox Baker (South Central) 4:50.64, 3. Alan Marshall (Springs Valley) 5:01.0.
400 relay: 1. Shoals 48.22, 2. Springs Valley 48.45, 3. Rock Creek 50.70.
400: 1. Grimes (Springs Valley) 52.99, 2. Sterling Mikel (Borden) 53.31, 3. Just (Borden) 55.15.
300 hurdles: 1. Johnny Knuckles (Rock Creek) 50.10, 2. Ezra Mills (Springs Valley) 51.20, 3. Noah Guetig (Shawe) 51.40.
800: 1. Gavin Angel (Springs Valley) 2:08.80, 2. Lody Cheatham (Borden) 2:14.0, 3. Sam Fewell (Shawe) 2:15.50.
200: 1. Grimes (Springs Valley) 23.76, 2. Travis Hamilton (W.Wash) 24.37, 3. Tyrese Lawrence (Springs Valley) 24.80.
3,200: 1. Maddox Baker (South Central) 10:48.28, 2. Alan Marshall (Springs Valley) 10:50.95, 3. Grant Brown (Springs Valley) 10:58.88.
1,600 relay: 1. Springs Valley 3:48.70, 2. Borden 3:53.06, 3. South Central 4:18.54.
Shot put: 1. Gunner Purkhiser (Springs Valley) 40-0, 2. Larron Childers (Springs Valley) 36-9.5, 3. Bobby Stevens (W.Wash) 35-7.
Discus: 1. Lody Cheatham (Borden) 115-07.5, 2. Larron Childers (Springs Valley) 110-10, 3. Daniel Reynolds (Springs Valley) 103-8.
Long jump: 1. Grimes (Springs Valley) 18-8.5, 2. Jared Wright (Shoals) 18-4, 3. Tyrese Lawrence (Springs Valley) 17-8.
High jump: 1. Kannon Chase (Springs Valley) 5-10, 2. Nolan Flispart (Borden) 5-8, 3. Noah Guetig (Shawe) 5-6.
Pole vault: 1. Lody Cheatham (Borden) 10-6, 2, JT Ray (Borden) 8-0.