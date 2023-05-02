LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Brad Cox wasn’t thrilled with the result. In the Aristides Lounge at Churchill Downs on Monday after the post draw for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, the Louisville native’s brain was already working, trying to figure out how one of his horses was going to win the 149th running of the race.
The problem was simple: two of his four entries, Hit Show and Verifying, drew the No. 1 and 2 gates respectively. That means they’ll start to the extreme inside of the field, a situation trainers like to avoid.
“I haven’t come up with a strategy yet,” Cox said. “I think once you get the post positions and look at the pace, then you can start doing some strategizing. The post may have something to do with our strategy, what the horse has done on the inside, but ultimately the jocks, they’re gonna break and go forward and hopefully we’ll get good trips with all of them.”
Cox, who also has Jace’s Road starting from the No. 12 post, would love to win a Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May, as his only victory so far came when Medina Spirit was disqualified from his 2021 win following a legal battle. It would seem his best chance could come from the No. 14 slot, where 8-1 morning line third choice Angel of Empire will line up with Flavien Prat in the irons.
The favorite, with 3-1 morning-line odds, is Forte, running for trainer Todd Pletcher under jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. Forte enters the race off a win in the Grade 1 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park, after previously winning the Fountain of Youth (G2), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, Breeders’ Futurity (G1) and Hopeful Stakes (G1).
He drew the No. 15 post for Saturday’s race, a bit further outside than Pletcher would have preferred. Still, the trainer wasn’t worried.
“Forte’s a total pro,” Pletcher said. “He’s shown that in all his races. He can sit inside, he can take some kickback and he has enough tactical speed to get into a decent position. His last to races, he’s closed well down the center of the track, so the main thing is just like everyone, trying to get position into that first turn.”
If Forte can’t get the job done, Pletcher will have two more chances. Kingsbarns was given 12-1 odds on the morning line and will start from the No. 6 position.
Beside him in the fifth post will be 5-1 morning line second choice Tapit Trice, who will be ridden by Luis Saez. The son of Tapit enters on a four-race winning streak, including the Blue Grass Stakes (G1) at Keeneland and the Tampa Bay Derby (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs.
For Pletcher, the starting positions were something of a relief. The last two years he has had a horse on the rail.
“Was happy with everyone’s draw,” he said. “I don’t feel like we got a real disadvantage in any of the post positions.”
One longshot who could make noise is Two Phil’s. Set at 12-1 on the morning line, the colt will start from the No. 3 post.
He represents the first Derby horse for both trainer Larry Rivelli and jockey Jareth Loveberry. Two Phil’s earned his spot in the Run for the Roses with a win in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) at Turfway Park.
He previously finished third in the Risen Star (G2) and second in the Lecomte (G3), both at Fair Grounds. Rivelli said he had hoped for a post between the ninth and the 14th positions, but was OK with how it shook out.
“I think the way the race sets up there’s some speed inside and it’ll be perfect, we don’t have to worry about working our way down,” Rivelli said. “We always like to have him covered up behind a couple horses, this way, those horses go to the front and we don’t have to navigate ourself down.”
The win at Turfway came on a Tapeta artificial surface, and gauging how performance could translate to dirt is a tricky proposition for bettors. However, horses from the Jeff Ruby can no longer be totally thrown out, after Rich Strike, who finished third in the race last year, won the 2022 Derby in a stunning upset.
Two Phil’s was one of the six horses to have his final breeze away from Churchill Downs. He went five furlongs at Rivelli’s home track, Hawthorne Park in Cicero, Il.
Sometimes horses have trouble with shipping, but Rivelli said Two Phil’s handled it well.
“Knock on wood the horse never really seems to get uptight about anything,” the trainer said. “He’s shipped the same way every time.
Saturday’s action at Churchill Downs is scheduled to get underway at 10:30 a.m., with the Kentucky Derby set to go off at 6:57 p.m. and aired on NBC.
KENTUCKY DERBY FIELD WITH TRAINERS, JOCKEYS AND MORNING LINE ODDS
Hit Show, Brad Cox, Manny Franco (30-1)
Verifying, Cox, Tyler Gaffalione (15-1)
Two Phil’s, Larry Rivelli, Jareth Loveberry (12-1)
Confidence Game, Keith Desormeaux, James Graham (20-1)
Tapit Trice, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez (5-1)
Kingsbarns, Pletcher, Jose Ortiz (12-1)
Reincarnate, Tim Yakteem, John Velazquez (50-1)
Mage, Gustavo Delgado, Javier Castellano (15-1)
Skinner, John Shirreffs, Juan Hernandez (20-1)
Practical Move, Yakteen, Ramon Vazquez (10-1)
Disarm, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario (30-1)
Jace’s Road, Cox, Florent Geroux (15-1)
Sun Thunder, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr. (50-1)
Angel of Empire, Cox, Cox, Flavien Prat (8-1)
Forte, Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr. (3-1)
Raise Cain, Ben Colebrook, Gerardo Corrales (50-1)
Derma Sotogake, Hidetaka Otonashi, Christophe Lemaire (10-1)
Rocket Can, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado (30-1)
Lord Miles, Saffie Joseph Jr., Paco Lopez (30-1)
Continuar, Yoshito Yahagi, Ryusei Sakai (50-1)
ALSO ELIGIBLES
Cyclone Mischief
Mandarin Hero
King Russell
Commented
