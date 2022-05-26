FLOYDS KNOBS — Corydon Central won its first sectional championship last Saturday.
The Panthers edged the host Highlanders by six points to capture the Floyd Central Sectional. Franklin County was third (87) while New Albany (81) and Seymour (79) rounded out the top five.
Corydon won four of the 18 scored events en route to victory.
The Highlanders finished first in two events. Floyd’s foursome of Mackenzie Stenberg, Lydia Gordon, Lauren Boehnlein and Caroline Hadley ran to victory in the girls’ 400-meter relay (1 minute, 6.20 seconds). Floyd’s Caleb Carr also won the Section 3 race of the Mixed 100-meter dash (16.30).
The fourth-place Bulldogs won two races. Senior Kyondre Winford captured the Section 1 race of the Mixed 100 dash (12.40) while sophomore Wyatt Jones finished first in Flight 1 of the shot put (42-feet, 2-inches).
Athletes from Corydon, Floyd and Franklin County advance to this Saturday’s Bedford North Lawrence Regional, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central (CC) 103, 2. Floyd Central (FC) 97, 3. Franklin County (FR) 87, 4. New Albany (NA) 81, 5. Seymour (S) 79, 6(tie). Silver Creek (SC), Jennings County (JC) 76, 8. Lawrenceburg (L) 70.
Girls’ 400 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Mackenzie Stenberg, Lydia Gordon, Lauren Boehnlein, Caroline Hadley) 1:06.20; 2. Jennings County 1:09.70; 3. Silver Creek (Bali Hawkins, Isabella Bohannon, Skyler Wathen, Isabelle Garrett) 1:12.40; 5. New Albany (Megan Cain, Samantha Jones, Kristyana Fentress, Cyanne Celestin) 1:26.00.
Boys’ 400 relay: 1. Lawrenceburg 57.10; 2. Seymour 57.20; 3. New Albany (Alex Plaiss, Wyatt Jones, Kyondre Winford, Jerrett Brooks) 58.00; 4. Floyd Central (Max Zoeller, Caleb Carr, Nate Gianfagna, Joey Jacquay) 1:05.00.
MIXED 100 DASH
Section 1: 1. Winford (NA) 12.40; 2. Andrew Wiggam (S) 13.30; 3. Andrew Devitt (SC) 13.50.
Section 2: 1. Bethan Noah (FR) 15.00; 2. Garrett (SC) 15.70; 3. Taylor Frank (JC) 15.70.
Section 3: 1. Caleb Carr (FC) 16.30; 2. Dylan Welch (CC) 18.60; 3. Natalie Hoevener (JC) 19.40.
Section 4: 1. Gerold Taylor (L) 13.70; 2. Ben Casebolt (L) 14.30; 3. Paiton Goodman (CC) 20.30.
MIXED 400
Section 1: James Hatton (JC) 59.00; 2. Jackson Bobo (L) 1:00.04; 3. Noah Tanner (FC) 1:00.40.
Section 2: Tyler Kendall (CC) 1:04.50; 2. Anderson Kiracofe (FR) 1:12.50; 3. Gavin Proctor (JC) 1:14.00.
Section 3: 1. Ben Boman (CC) 1:10.80; 2. Aric Mann (FC) 1:14.70; 3. Makayla Bradley (FR) 1:19.30.
Section 4: 1. Israel Crespo (SC) 1:38.00; 2. Lane DeMotte (NA) 1:42.00; 3. Joseph Pfeiffer (CC) 2:38.40.
MIXED LONG JUMP
Flight 1: 1. Bobo (L) 17-1; 2. Nick Brewer (JC) 17-0.5; 3. Brooks (NA) 15-10.5.
Flight 2: 1. Kendall (CC) 17-5; 2. Maddie Connor (FC) 12-2; 3. Kameron Carney (JC) 12-1.5.
Flight 3: 1. Hawkins (SC) 10-11.75; 2. Blake Galyen (JC) 10-05; 3. Brayden Schindler (FC) 8-4.25.
Flight 4: 1. Pfeiffer (CC) 6-4.5; 2. Skyler Wathen (SC) 5-4; 3. Alex Johnson (FR) 4-9.
MIXED SHOT PUT
Flight 1: 1. Wyatt Jones (NA) 42-2; 2. Zoeller (FC) 37-9.5; 3. Kobe Pollock (CC) 37-9.5.
Flight 2: 1. Ben Cornett (L) 33-10; 2. Bryson Ledbetter (SC) 30-0; 3. Crespo (SC) 28-8.
Flight 3: 1. Eric Juarez Zarate (S) 23-10; 2. Jacob Titus (FC) 20-6; 3. Kailee Edwards (S) 19-11.5.
Flight 4: 1. Elizabeth Ariens (FR) 15-10; 2. Desiree Hopper (NA) 15-7; 3. Andrew Perkins (FC) 14-10.
