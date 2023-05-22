FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central claimed its first sectional title Saturday.
The host Highlanders won three of the six events en route to 120 points — 15 more than runner-up Corydon Central — at the Floyd Central Sectional. New Albany (84), Indian Creek (83) and Columbus North (80) rounded out the top-five while Silver Creek was sixth (78) in the 10-team event.
For Floyd, sophomore Noah Tanner won the Mixed 100-meter dash (12.84 seconds) and sophomore Ryan Cochran captured the Mixed 400 dash (1:01.72).
Additionally, the Highlanders were also victorious in the 400 relay (1:11.28) thanks to the quartet of freshman Gabbi Jones, sophomores Lynlee Jerke and Abigail Berger, as well as junior Lola Staser.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 120, 2. Corydon Central 105, 3. New Albany 84, 4. Indian Creek 83, 5. Columbus North 80, 6. Silver Creek 78, 7. Jennings County 64, 8. Columbus East 62, 9. Franklin County 55, 10. Seymour 22.
Mixed 100 dash: 1. Noah Tanner (FC) 12.84; 2. Max Wate (CC) 13.04; 3. Brendan Brewer (SC) 13.10; 4. Nolan Bobbitt (FC) 13.16; 5. Jordan Koeller (Franklin Co.) 13.99; 6. Andrew Devitt (SC) 14.24; 7. Samuel Hiner (IC) 14.35; 8. DeShawn Cunningham (NA) 14.37; 9. Eric Juarez Zarate (SEY) 15.05; 10. Lynlee Jerke (FC) 15.16.
Mixed 400 dash: 1. Ryan Cochran (FC) 1:01.72; 2. Noah Marsh (CN) 1:03.48; 3. Ben Boman (CC) 1:05.34; 4. Cunningham (NA) 1:11.35; 5. Aric Mann (FC) 1:12.67; 6. Patrick Cooper (CC) 1:17.50; 7. Olivia Torres (CC) 1:19.81; 8. Kayden Foster (CN) 1:20.01; 9. Armond Shepherd (NA) 1:20.66; 10. Bali Hawkins (SC) 1:21.56.
Girls’ 400 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Gabbi Jones, Jerke, Abigail Berger, Lola Staser) 1:11.28; 2. Jennings County 1:16.62; 3. Corydon Central 1:17.37; 4. Silver Creek (Isabella-Lynn Bohannon, Skylar Wathen, Hawkins, Jennifer Hernandez) 1:28.87; 5. New Albany (Brook Arnold, Kaelyn Baker, Cayenne Celestin, Summer Dierking) 1:30.95.
Boys’ 400 relay: 1. Columbus North 57.41; 2. Corydon Central 59.01; 3. Indian Creek 59.10; 4. Floyd Central (Evan Boemker, Calvin Floyd, Joey Jacquay, Mann) 59.11; 5. Silver Creek (Andrew Devitt, Charles Krajnak, Taylen Cunningham, Brendan Brewer) 1:04.45.
Mixed long jump: 1. T-Mac Wilkinson (CC) 17-0.5; 2. Ryan Floyd (FC) 16-5; 3. Boman (CC) 16-0.5; 4. Robert Dillingham (IC) 15-11; 5. Gavin Bayne (CN) 15-4; 6. Lauren Yowell (NA) 14-3; 7. Jordan Koeller (Franklin Co.) 14-2.5; 8. James Hatton (JC) 13-1; 9. Logan Britt (IC) 12-9; 10. Ava Reese (Franklin Co.) 11-6.5.
Mixed shot put: 1. Devon Murphy (CC) 44-7; 2. Wyatt Jones (NA) 39-4; 3. Peter Coriden (CE) 37-1; 4. Walker Hoffman (SC) 35-4; 5. Blake Galyen (JC) 35-0; 6. Tyler Rumble (IC) 34-8.5; 7. Gavin Proctor (JC) 32-2.5; 8. Caden Harriss (SEY) 30-0; 9. Reece Dale (NA) 29-8; 10. T. Cunningham (SC) 29-4.5.
