JEFFERSONVILLE — Joe Luce has resigned his post as boys' basketball coach at Jeffersonville following four seasons on the sideline at Johnson Arena, according to a statement released to local media that cites a desire to be closer to his and his wife's family.
The Big X, WXVW-FM 96.1, was the first to report Luce's statement via Twitter.
"I am resigning my position as principal of the engineering and manufacturing academy and boys' basketball coach at Jeffersonville High effective September 3," Luce wrote. "I am proud of the accomplishments I've been associated with both during the school day and on the court. I look forward to following my players throughout the upcoming school year and after. The opportunity to be closer to my family and my wife's family is something I am very excited about."
The Red Devils, coming off a Class 4A Seymour Sectional crown that was Luce's sixth, are considered one of the top contenders for a state championship in the 2019-20 season.
Popular Indiana high school basketball website hickoryhusker.com has Jeffersonville ranked as its preseason No. 1 team. Three different Red Devils — senior forward Tre Coleman, senior point guard Jacob Jones and sophomore guard Will Lovings-Watts — have received Division I scholarship offers. Guard Darin Starks, a 50-percent 3-point shooter last season, has an offer to play for IU Southeast.
Chris Moore, who is joining the basketball staff as an assistant coach, will take over the day-to-day operations of the program as the search for the new head coach begins, according to a news release issued by Greater Clark School Corporation.
"Chris has coaching experience with Southeast Missouri State, Wright State University, Morehead State University and more," Jeff athletic director Todd Satterly said. "The Jeffersonville High School program consists of many talented student-athletes that have excelled the past several years. I am completely confident that our players and the program will continue to be successful.”
The sectional crown last March capped a fourth straight winning season. Luce arrived in Jeff following great success at Richmond, winning a 2014 sectional title and sectional and regional crowns in 2015 to cap a 46-7 two-year run. Luce took the job offer at Jeffersonville when his position as dean was cut, according to reports in the Palladium-Item in Richmond.
Luce has a 68-33 record in four years at Jeffersonville and has a 338-145 mark in 21 years of coaching in Indiana.
Luce led Marion to a 2008 state runner-up finish following a game when Brownsburg's Gordon Hayward hit an acrobatic last-second shot after the Giants took the lead on the previous possession.
In February 2017, Luce was suspended for a sectional game.
Sherron Wilkerson, who was a member of Jeffersonville's 1993 state championship team, took over head coaching duties for that game.
According to a News and Tribune report, the incident that led to the suspension was apparently in his role as Jeffersonville High School's Dean of Students, not as the basketball coach.
