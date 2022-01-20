Floyd Central junior Savanna Liddle, a member of the girls’ swimming and diving team, won four events at Saturday’s Hoosier Hills Conference meet. She was the individual champion in the 50-yard freestyle (25.27 seconds) and the 100 free (55.60). She was also a member of a pair of victorious relay teams. First, Liddle teamed up with Morgan Schoen, Lucy Owens and Claire Schuler to capture the 200 medley relay (1:56.03). Later, Liddle combined with Schoen, Claire Jones and Ella Robbeloth to win the 400 free relay (3:51.84).

