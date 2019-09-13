VOLLEYBALL: 3A No. 5 Brownstown holds off Silver Creek in key MSC battle

SELLERSBURG – Control of the conference was on the line as Silver Creek took on visiting Brownstown Central in a Mid-Southern Conference volleyball match on Thursday night.
It was a clash between two of the better teams in Class 3A and it was close until Brownstown Central pulled away to post a 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 25-11 win. Brownstown Central (12-3, 4-0) came into the match ranked No. 5 in the Class 3A Prepvolleyball.com ratings. Silver Creek was No. 6.
“Brownstown is a great team,” said Silver Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman. “And we didn’t have our best night.”
A kill and a block by junior outside hitter Bella Hinton helped Silver Creek to a 5-2 lead early in the first set. The Braves then took advantage of some miscues by the Dragons to put together an 11-2 run for a 13-7 lead.
A trio of kills by Silver Creek junior outside hitter Anna Dablow helped the Dragons stay within striking distance and the deficit was just four at 18-14. It was 21-16 after Silver Creek sophomore outside hitter Abby Marks had a kill – but the Dragons would get no closer. The Braves closed it out on a 4-0 run to win the first set 25-16.
After giving up a 6-1 run by the Braves to trail 6-3 in the second set, Silver Creek fought back. A block by Marks and junior middle Katie Hawkins pulled the Dragons to within one at 6-5.
Silver Creek stayed close and trailed 14-12 after a kill by Marks – that set up a big run by the Dragons. A kill by senior setter Macie Garrison and a block by Hawkins were part of a 9-3 surge that put Silver Creek on top 21-17.
The Braves kept coming and trailed 23-21 before a block by junior middle blocker Abby Tandy and Garrison made it set point for the Dragons. It was 24-22 when a kill by Hinton gave Silver Creek the second set.
“I thought we showed a lot of heart,” said Zimmerman. “We kept battling, we’re not going to quit.”
An early lead evaporated for the Dragons in the third set as 5-2 margin quickly turned into a 7-7 tie. The Braves kept surging and led 15-9 midway through the set.
Trailing 19-12, the Dragons got a pair of kills by Marks to make it a five point deficit (19-14), but Silver Creek would get no closer as the Braves closed it out with a 25-16 win.
Silver Creek looked to even up the match in the fourth set but it was Brownstown Central that got the early lead. The Braves were on top 12-3 on the way to a 21-10 lead. Moments later, the Braves had a 25-11 fourth set win – and the match.
Silver Creek (10-3, 5-1 in the conference) was led by Dablow’s 10 kills. Hinton had nine and Marks filled the stat sheet with eight kills and 20 digs.
Joining Marks as a stat stuffer was Garrison – she had three blocks, 14 digs and 31 assists. Junior Mallory Ramsey also had 20 digs while Tandy had five blocks for the Dragons.