VOLLEYBALL: Braves best Dragons in 4

NORTH VERNON — For the third time in four seasons, Silver Creek finished one win shy of the IHSAA State Finals.
Eighth-ranked Brebeuf outlasted the No. 5 Dragons 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 29-27.
The Braves (23-11) will face No. 3 Fort Wayne Dwenger (32-3) at 4:30 p.m. next Saturday in the state final at Ball State University's Worthen Arena.
Brebeuf won the first set by three points and the second by six before Silver Creek took the third by two.
The fourth set finished in controversy as, after a stoppage with the score knotted at 26, the Braves were awarded an extra point. Brebeuf then won three of the next four points to close out the match.
The loss ended the season for the Dragons (27-9) and the careers of five seniors — Anna Dablow, Katie Hawkins, Bella Hinton, Maddy Keinath and Mallory Ramsey.
Dablow topped the team with 17 kills while Hinton finished with 15. Junior setter Abby Marks dished out 45 assists and also had a team-best three service aces.
Hinton led the Dragons with three total blocks while Ramsey recorded 27 digs.
.
CLASS 3A JENNINGS COUNTY SEMISTATE
Saturday at North Vernon
BREBEUF 3, SILVER CREEK 1
Brebeuf 25 25 23 29
Silver Creek 22 19 25 27
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Anna Dablow 17, Bella Hinton 15, Macy Ferrell 8, Ellie Priddy 5, Katie Hawkins 2, Maddie Hunter 2, Abby Marks 1, Mallory Ramsey 1.
Blocks: Hinton 3, Ferrell 2, Hawkins 2.
Assists: Marks 45, Ramsey 2, Kiki Brown 1, Macy Ferrell 1, Hinton 1.
Aces: Marks 3, Ferrell 1, Hunter 1.
Digs: Ramsey 27, Marks 13, Brown 10, Audrey Landers 10, Hinton 8, Ferrell 5, Katie Henry 5, Hunter 5, Hawkins 4, Dablow 2, Priddy 2.