VOLLEYBALL: Braves best Dragons in 4

Silver Creek senior Anna Dablow hits a kill attempt during the Dragons' 3-1 loss to Brebeuf in the Class 3A semistate match at Jennings County on Saturday. 

NORTH VERNON — For the third time in four seasons, Silver Creek finished one win shy of the IHSAA State Finals. 

Eighth-ranked Brebeuf outlasted the No. 5 Dragons 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 29-27. 

The Braves (23-11) will face No. 3 Fort Wayne Dwenger (32-3) at 4:30 p.m. next Saturday in the state final at Ball State University's Worthen Arena. 

Silver Creek senior Katie Hawkins makes a play at the net during the Dragons' 3-1 loss to Brebeuf Jesuit in the Class 3A semistate match at Jennings County on Saturday. 

Brebeuf won the first set by three points and the second by six before Silver Creek took the third by two. 

The fourth set finished in controversy as, after a stoppage with the score knotted at 26, the Braves were awarded an extra point. Brebeuf then won three of the next four points to close out the match.  

The loss ended the season for the Dragons (27-9) and the careers of five seniors — Anna Dablow, Katie Hawkins, Bella Hinton, Maddy Keinath and Mallory Ramsey. 

Silver Creek senior Mallory Ramsey digs a kill attempt during the Dragons' 3-1 loss to Brebeuf Jesuit in the Class 3A semistate at Jennings County on Saturday. 

Dablow topped the team with 17 kills while Hinton finished with 15.  Junior setter Abby Marks dished out 45 assists and also had a team-best three service aces. 

Hinton led the Dragons with three total blocks while Ramsey recorded 27 digs. 

Silver Creek senior Bella Hinton spikes the ball during the Dragons' 3-1 loss to Brebeuf Jesuit in the Class 3A semistate match at Jennings County on Saturday. 

CLASS 3A JENNINGS COUNTY SEMISTATE

Saturday at North Vernon 

BREBEUF 3, SILVER CREEK 1

Brebeuf             25     25     23     29

Silver Creek      22     19     25     27

SC STATISTICS

     Kills: Anna Dablow 17, Bella Hinton 15, Macy Ferrell 8, Ellie Priddy 5, Katie Hawkins 2, Maddie Hunter 2, Abby Marks 1, Mallory Ramsey 1. 

     Blocks: Hinton 3, Ferrell 2, Hawkins 2. 

     Assists: Marks 45, Ramsey 2, Kiki Brown 1, Macy Ferrell 1, Hinton 1. 

     Aces: Marks 3, Ferrell 1, Hunter 1. 

     Digs: Ramsey 27, Marks 13, Brown 10, Audrey Landers 10, Hinton 8, Ferrell 5, Katie Henry 5, Hunter 5, Hawkins 4, Dablow 2, Priddy 2. 

