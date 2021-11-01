VOLLEYBALL: Braves outlast Dragons in 5-set thriller

COLUMBUS — Silver Creek battled No. 1 Brebeuf spike-for-spike, dig-for-dig and block-for-block Saturday afternoon.
Trailing two-sets-to-none, the Dragons fought back to take the next two and force a fifth — and deciding — set in the Class 3A Semistate at Columbus East’s Orange Pit. The Braves, however, staved off Creek’s comeback for a 25-21, 25-16, 21-25, 24-26, 15-8 victory.
Brebeuf (31-3), which was the state runner-up last year, will face third-ranked Bellmont (30-5) at 4 p.m. this Saturday in the IHSAA State Finals at Ball State’s Worthen Arena. The Braves, who will try for their fifth state title, earned that right by denying the Dragons their first-ever trip to the championship match.
“We had a lot of ups and downs this season, but they came together at the right time and peaked at the right time,” Silver Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman said of his squad. “That’s all we could hope for — get’em ready coming into the state tournament. I couldn’t be more proud of them. Their backs were against the wall pretty much the whole season. I don’t think they got a lot of respect throughout the season, we weren’t a ranked team. For us to make it to the Final Four ... to me, I feel like that was the championship game of the state tourney. I feel like Brebeuf’s just that good of a team. I’m not sure what Bellmont has, or whoever they’re going to face in the finals, but I feel like we were right there.
“I’ve been in a lot of volleyball matches. This was one of the best matches I’ve ever been involved in. Unfortunately we were on the losing side, but it was a great match.”
It started off well for Creek, which lost to the Braves in four sets in last year’s semistate and back in late August. Behind the serving of Maddie Hunter, the Dragons scored the first four points of the match. The Braves, though, battled back to tie it at 10-all.
It was nip-and-tuck from there before Brebeuf edged ahead 16-15. It kept Creek at bay the rest of the way. Abby Marks’ late set-kill pulled the Dragons within 23-21. But the Braves scored the last two points to claim the set.
“They don’t ever give you any breaks,” Zimmerman said of Brebeuf. “They’re very few free balls, they’re always pounding the ball at you, the blocks are where they need to be, they keep pressure on you the whole time. And we felt like they probably did that a little better than we did.”
In the second set, Brebeuf bolted to a 6-1 lead before Creek rallied to tie it at 6 behind the serving of senior Katie Henry. The Braves responded, though, by scoring eight straight points to take control. Brebeuf’s lead reached 11 (23-12) before the Dragons fought back. However a double-hit violation ended Creek’s comeback, and the set.
“We just kept fighting. We knew we were down, so we had to keep pushing. The first game, it was really, really close. We tried to take momentum from that game into the second game, but we just kind of fell apart,” Marks, the senior setter, said. “So the third and fourth games we knew we had to come out and kick butt.”
In the back-and-forth third set, the Dragons trailed 11-8 before scoring four straight, capped off by Marks’ tip-kill. A short time later, Audrey Landers’ ace put Silver Creek up 16-15. It wouldn’t lose that lead. Eventually, back-to-back blocks by Emily Weber and Ellie Priddy closed out the set for the Dragons.
The fourth set was hotly-contested too. Creek fell behind by as many as five (11-6) early before an ace by Henry tied it at 13. The Braves responded, taking a 19-14 lead, but the Dragons roared back. They went on a 7-2 surge to tie it at 21. It was tied again at 22, 23 and 24 before a Priddy block was followed by a Kiki Brown ace to give Creek the set.
“It was really fun to play,” Marks said. “We all had tons of energy. We told the parents they had to get a lot more loud, because we fed off that.”
The Dragons entered the winner-take-all final set with all the momentum, but Brebeuf wouldn’t be denied. Tied 1-all, the Braves scored four straight points and 10 of the next 12 to take command.
“We had a couple of serve-receive errors there at the very beginning and they got some momentum, and they got a couple big blocks,” Zimmerman said. “Volleyball’s all about momentum. Sometimes it’s hard to change that momentum in a match. We fought. We tried to get back in it, it just wasn’t our day.”
Creek got as close as 12-7 before the Braves scored three of the next four points to end the match.
“I don’t know what really happened,” Marks said. “I think we just lost our focus, and when they got on that little run I think we had it in our minds that we had lost the game. But we shouldn’t have, because we were so close.”
Priddy paced the Dragons with 12 kills while Marks dished out 37 assists. Hunter stuffed the stat sheet with 11 kills, seven digs and six aces while Brown compiled a team-high 24 digs and Weber led the way with four blocks.
“We served the pee out of the ball the whole game,” said Zimmerman, whose team finished with 16 aces.” I thought Maddie Hunter did a great job back there behind the service line. ... And Kiki Brown, she dug the crap out of the ball.
“And our seniors, I don’t think Katie Henry missed a pass the whole game, Abby Marks was awesome and Emily Weber was awesome. It was a fun match to be a part of, I just hate that we came up a little bit short.”
The loss ended the careers of four Silver Creek seniors — Marks, Weber, Henry and Bri Clifford.
“They’ve been awesome,” Zimmerman said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked. They’ve played club (ball) since the fifth and sixth grade. Abby’s been a three or four-year starter for us and is probably second in assists in the program. Weber and Katie Henry, they weren’t even sure where they were going to fit in this year. Weber probably has the best hitting percentage on our team and Katie Henry did a great job serving and playing defense. I couldn’t be more proud of them, they killed it. I’m very proud of them.”
“This team is awesome,” Marks added. “They are my very best friends. I made so many memories with them and I wouldn’t want to trade it for the world. They are everything to me.”
CLASS 3A SEMISTATE
Saturday at Columbus East
BREBEUF 3, SILVER CREEK 2
Brebeuf 25 25 21 24 15
Silver Creek 21 16 25 26 8
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: B — Delaney Seaman 18, Elizabeth Phillips 14, Maeve Perry 6, Sydney Robinson 5, Naija Gadis 5, Maddie Siegel 4, Meryl Zunk. SC — Ellie Priddy 12, Maddie Hunter 11, Macy Ferrell 7, Riley Wickens 6, Emily Weber 3, Abby Marks 2, Kiki Brown 1.
Assists: B — Seaman 29, Gadis 22, Robinson 2, Lola Schumacher 2, Lexi Gin 1. SC — Marks 37, Brown 4.
Aces: B — Seaman 3, Gin 1, Perry 1. SC — Hunter 6, Katie Henry 4, Ferrell 2, Marks 2, Brown 1, Audrey Landers 1.
Blocks: B — Phillips 9, Perry 4, Gadis 3, Seaman 3, Siegel 1. SC — Emily Weber 4, Marks 2, Priddy 2, Ferrell 1.
Digs: B — Schumacher 27, Gadis 15, Gin 13, Seaman 8, Robinson 7, Zunk 4, Siegel 3, Phillips 2, Perry 1. SC — Brown 24, Hunter 7, Marks 7, Rylie Biggs 3, Ferrell 3, Henry 2, Weber 1.