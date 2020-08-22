CROTHERSVILLE — Borden dropped the first two sets, but rallied for a 22-25, 20-25, 25-4, 25-23, 15-13 victory over host Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference battle Friday night.
VOLLEYBALL: Braves rally for 5-set win over Tigers
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Lee H. Mook, 85, passed away Thursday at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Naville & Seabook Funeral Homes. Services are private. Expressions of Sympathy: Angel Flights.
Online Poll
Are broadcasts of national political conventions part of your TV viewing?
Democrats just wrapped up their national convention with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris accepting the party's nomination for president and vice president, respectfully. Next up will be the Republicans, with incumbent president and vice president, Donald Trump and Mike Pence, expected to accept the GOP nomination. The multi-day conventions have less pomp and circumstance this year, as COVID-19 prompted a virtual format, but numerous speakers have and will deliver sometimes sharp rhetoric intended to garner your vote for their team.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- La Catrina owners to open Mexican restaurant in Sellersburg
- Man arrested in connection with New Albany death
- Multiple vehicles target of gunshots on Watterson Expressway; one man in critical condition
- UPDATE: Police name 'persons of interest' in random roadside shooting
- After two weeks, Greater Clark has 58 staff, 210 students quarantined
- New Albany boutique owner opening coffee shop at former Quills location
- UPDATE: Joseph Oberhansley found competent for murder trial
- A significant stroll: New Albany councilman to walk 22 miles for vet suicide awareness
- Man charged with murder in Monday shooting in New Albany
- Thank a Farmer: Lynn Miller 'just fed a lot of people today'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.