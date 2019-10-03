MADISON — New Albany clinched at least a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference title with a 25-6, 25-10, 25-12 sweep of host Madison on Thursday night.
Riley Winslow led a balanced offensive attack with eight kills while Alexis Caldwell added seven. Savannah Meyer led a big night of Bulldog serving with seven aces while Saylor Knoy and Blair Sprigler added four apiece. Sprigler also dished out 21 assists while Bree Martin tallied 12 digs and Dani Grant recorded three blocks.
New Albany (16-11, 6-1) closes out its regular season at Lawrence North on Oct. 12.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, MADISON 0
New Albany 25 25 25
Madison 6 10 12
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Riley Winslow 8, Alexis Caldwell 7, Sydney Byerly 6, Lauren Naville 4, Dani Grant 2, Olivia Allee 2, Ashlyn Clifton 2.
Blocks: Grant 3, Naville 1, Allee 1.
Assists: Blair Sprigler 21, Haleigh Monks 4.
Aces: Savannah Meyer 7, Saylor Knoy 4, Sprigler 4, Grant 2, Bree Martin 1.
Digs: Martin 12, Knoy 4, Winslow 4, Clifton 3, Monks 2, Sprigler 2.
