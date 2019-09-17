NEW ALBANY — An improving Jeffersonville squad gave host New Albany all it could handle, but in the end the talented Bulldogs were able secure a 25-19, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19 victory in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
Jeffersonville had to fight from behind repeatedly to make New Albany earn the win.
“This was our first chance to push through some adversity,” Jeffersonville coach Wes Briscoe said. “Unfortunately, we were playing the second hottest team in Southern Indiana.”
Count New Albany coach Ryan Woosley among those that see a difference in this Red Devils team.
“Jeff’s [serve-]receive and defense is much better,” Woosley said. “They’re scrappy and play with a lot of heart.”
The first set was tight until New Albany went on a 7-0 run to lead 15-10, led by the frontline work of Riley Winslow and Dani Grant. On top 19-16, the Bulldogs went on a 5-0 run on the way to a 25-19 first-set win.
The Bulldogs were cruising in the second set, leading 10-4 after a kill by Winslow.
Later in the set, a kill by Winslow and Lauren Naville made it 16-10 and the Bulldogs looked to be well on their way to a second set win.
Jeff fought back, and a kill by Jenna Lake helped the Red Devils trim the deficit to two at 19-17. As they had before, the Bulldogs put together a run and led 23-17 on a kill by Winslow.
That’s when the Red Devils answered by playing perhaps their best volleyball of the season.
A kill by Lake, followed by a pair of aces by Alyvia Luce, were part of a 5-0 Red Devils' run that pulled them within one, 23-22. Winslow responded with a kill to give the Bulldogs a shot at set point.
With the second set on the line, Jeffersonville senior outside hitter Alayna Lacy came up big with two straight blocks to tie it at 24. An ace by Jeff’s Lake made it 25-24 before Winslow had an equalizing kill for the Bulldogs.
Tied at 25, Red Devils junior middle hitter Kayleigh Gernand had a pair of kills to give Jeffersonville the second set, 27-25.
Jeff had closed out the second set on a 10-2 run.
“We had to refocus, they were hungrier than us,” Woosley said of the second set. “It kind of shocked our kids, we got a little nervous. There was a little doubt.”
Sets three and four showed two things — Jeff wasn’t satisfied with what it'd done, and New Albany wasn’t folding. That set up a solid effort by both teams.
In the third set, an ace by Bree Martin and a kill by Alexis Caldwell helped New Albany to a 10-3 lead. Jeff answered, and after a kill by Lacy the Red Devils trailed just 11-9. It was tight after that, tied at 17 before New Albany edged out to a 20-18 lead after a kill by Caldwell.
Down 24-19, Jeff would get to within three before Grant had a kill to ice the 25-21 third set win for the Bulldogs.
It was back and forth early in the fourth set before a Grant kill and a pair of aces by Saylor Knoy helped the Bulldogs to a 13-8 lead. It was more of the same later in the set as New Albany got a kill by Winslow and a pair of aces by Blair Sprigler to lead 17-11.
Jeff, as it had all night, fought back. A kill by Lake cut the deficit to two (19-17), moments later Jeff’s Hannah Thibideau had a kill and the Red Devils trailed 20-19.
New Albany, countering as it had all night, got an ace from Knoy and two kills by Winslow to close out the match on a 5-0 run for a 25-19 fourth set win.
For the match, Winslow had 21 kills and 17 digs to lead New Albany (11-3, 4-0 in the conference). Martin had 29 digs, Sprigler had 43 assists and Knoy had six aces for the Bulldogs.
Jeffersonville (8-5, 0-3) got 10 kills and 12 digs by Lake and 29 assists by Lacy. Adley McMahel had 19 digs for the Red Devils.
