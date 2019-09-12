NEW ALBANY — New Albany may have sped up the aging process of 29-year-old head coach Ryan Woosley on Thursday night, but he didn't mind.
That's because his Bulldogs outlasted archrival Floyd Central 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 17-25, 15-10 in a knock-down-drag-out Hoosier Hills Conference match at the Doghouse.
"I had two gray hairs before tonight, now I've got three," Woosley said with a smile afterward.
Senior Riley Winslow had 15 kills, 17 digs and six aces, while junior Tess Owsley tallied a team-high 16 kills for New Albany (7-3, 3-0), which notched its first HHC win over the Highlanders since 2011.
"We haven't beat Floyd in the Hoosier Hills Conference in eight years. We beat them in the Ultra Ankle [Invitational] four years go, but we haven't beat Floyd in a long time, so this one feels good," Woosley said.
For awhile it looked like the Bulldogs, who last beat the Highlanders in an HHC match Sept. 8, 2011, might win this one in a runaway. They rolled to victory in the first two sets.
"We came out serving really tough. That’s what we’ve been doing to most opponents, even Providence, when we played them. We just served’em back, pushed’em back and they’d get out of rhythm," Woosley said. "But Floyd Central they’ve got such good hitters, so when they’re in rhythm they’re hard to stop."
In a third set that featured several big scoring runs, the Highlanders opened up a 14-10 lead before New Albany responded by winning 11 of the next 13 points to go up 21-16. However Floyd battled back, eventually pulling even, then edging ahead. A tip kill by freshman Kylie Minnis completed the Highlanders' comeback and gave them the set.
Floyd carried that momentum into the fourth set, where the Highlanders fell behind 11-6 before reeling off 19 of the next 25 points to force a decisive fifth.
"We had a big speech at the end of the fourth about how, 'We can do this,' and how 'This is a really big game,' all this stuff, and then we came out strong and we beat them," Owsley said. "It was so exciting."
View this post on Instagram
Recap, stats and more photos from Floyd County's high school volleyball showdown in the link at the bio.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead in the final set, scoring the first four points, before Floyd once again fought back, eventually tying it at 6. But that's when Owsley took over. From the left side the outside hitter recorded three consecutive kills to spark a 6-0 run.
"It’s been eight years since we beat them, so we’re all really excited about it," she said. "We’re all really close this year, the closest we have ever been, and all our seniors, we just wanted to play for them because they have never been able to beat them, and we haven’t either, so we just wanted to beat them."
"We had some kids step up that don’t usually step up," Woosley added. "Lauren Naville, she’s a junior middle, she doesn’t get set a whole lot, but she has two kills in the fifth. And she was talking the whole time and for her, she’s very introverted and questions herself, for her to step up and really rise to the occasion was huge because we only won by five and a kid like that inspired others to do better. It's an awesome feeling, awesome feeling."
It wasn't, however, for Floyd (4-9, 2-1).
“New Albany just was hungrier than we were the first two sets, they played really well. Especially Riley and Tess, they hit a lot of big balls on the left side. Defensively they were pretty good at the end, they took a couple things away from us they let us do during the match. All the credit goes to New Albany, but my kids did not quit, without question,” Highlanders head coach Bart Powell said. “Especially in that third set, we were down and almost out. ... We’ve just got to learn from it. Unfortunately we’re learning from too many losses right now.”
Thursday’s setback was the fourth in a row for Floyd, which went 1-3 at last Saturday’s Avon Classic, beating then-No. 4 Crown Point but losing to New Castle, Avon and Louisville’s Assumption, which is ranked No. 1 in the USA Today/Super 25. The Highlanders were then swept by Sacred Heart on Tuesday night in Louisville.
“I think it was my bad, a brutal schedule really doesn’t have us in the right frame of mind right now,” Powell said. “It’s the toughest in the state of Indiana at this point, but it lightens up a little bit, maybe we can get some confidence rolling.”
Saturday, Floyd hosts HHC-rival Jennings County at 1:30 p.m. while the Bulldogs play in the Bedford North Lawrence Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.