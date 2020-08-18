NEW ALBANY — New Albany opened its season with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-22 sweep of visiting North Harrison on Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
Sophomore Ashlyn Clifton led a balanced Bulldogs’ attack with a team-best 13 kills. Senior Lauren Naville tallied 10 kills to go along with a trio of aces and a pair of blocks. Sophomore Alexis Caldwell contributed a team-high 13 digs to go along with six kills and three aces while classmate Cheyenne Palmer dished out 34 assists. Senior Bree Martin recorded 10 digs, leaving her seven shy of setting a new program record.
New Albany (1-0) next hosts Evansville North at 6 p.m. Thursday. It will be the Bulldogs’ Senior Night.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, NORTH HARRISON 0
North Harrison 11 13 22
New Albany 25 25 25
NEW ALBANY STATISTICS
Kills: Ashlyn Clifton 13, Lauren Naville 10, Alexis Caldwell 6, Kamori Knight 5, Olivia Allee 5.
Blocks: Kamori Knight 6, Lauren Naville 2.
Assists: Cheyenne Palmer 34.
Aces: Lauren Naville 3, Alexis Caldwell 3, Riley Sawyer 2, Bree Martin 2.
Digs: Alexis Caldwell 13, Bree Martin 10, Ashlyn Clifton 8, Cheyenne Palmer 5, Amelia Hicks 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.