MADISON — The second game of the Class 3A Madison Sectional on Tuesday night went five sets, with the host school rallying from a 2-1 deficit to advance to a Saturday semifinal against No. 1 Providence.
Charlestown(17-11) won the first set 25-19 and had opportunities to take the opening round meeting against Madison(14-16), but the Cubs rallied to win the fourth set 25-18 and the fifth and final set 15-7.
Madison took a 9-4 lead in the second set and pushed the lead to 15-7 before a Pirates’ rally resulted in four straight points, cutting the deficit to 15-11. The Cubs battled back with three straight points before Charlestown cut the lead back to five after a nice block from Claire Sweeney.
A late ace by Makenna Curtis made it a 24-19 score, but the Cubs finished off the second set with a 25-19 win.
The third set was a back-and-forth affair between the teams.
Charlestown took an early 5-1 lead before Madison rallied with back-to-back points. After trailing 14-13, the Pirates scored five straight points to take an 18-14 lead.
Madison then returned the favor with the Cubs going on a run to take a 20-19 lead.
A spike by Sophia Fuquay put Charlestown up 24-22, and the Pirates held on for a 25-23 win.
Madison took an early 3-1 lead in the fourth set. A block at the net by Fuquay cut the lead to 7-5, and she tied the set at 7 with an ace.
But the Cubs fought back and again went on a scoring run, building an 18-12 lead before eventually winning the fourth set 25-18 to extend the match.
Madison stayed hot to start the fifth set, building a 4-0 lead. Charlestown cut the Cubs’ advantage to 8-5, but Madison was too strong in the final set, winning 15-7.
Madison hosts Providence at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner will play in Saturday night’s sectional title game.
Charlestown vs. Madison
1 2 3 4 5
Charlestown 25 19 25 18 7
Madison 19 25 23 25 15
