NEW ALBANY — The Christian Academy of Indiana Warriors showed Thursday night they’re ready to defend their home court in the Class 1A No. 61 Sectional.
Sophomore Leah Stevens served five straight aces to start the Warriors’ match against South Central, as Christian Academy scored the first 16 points en route to a 3-0 win over the Rebels in the sectional opener.
“She is one of our better servers. It was good for us to start the match that way and set a tone with her,” Christian Academy coach Chrissy Millen said.
The host Warriors(20-11) won the first set 25-6, and defeated the Rebels(1-18) in the next two sets both by a count of 25-18 in each set to advance to Saturday’s semifinal against Borden.
“It’s a great start to the sectional, so hopefully we can just play well the rest of the time because we really want to win the sectional,” said sophomore middle hitter Avery Kerr.
While serving is one of Christian Academy’s strong points, Millen credited the team’s middle hitters, Kerr and Maycee Hoefler particularly, for their solid play in Thursday’s win.
Junior Karyln Denny also had a good game serving and at the net. The team is comprised largely of freshmen and sophomores, and Denny said they handled the pressure of a sectional game well.
“I think our team is really coming together at the right time,” she said. “The postseason is very high pressure and high intensity. I feel like we’re coming together as a team, especially in practices, and we’re going to put it all out there.”
South Central did put up a good fight in the second and third sets.
In the second set, the teams were tied at 9 before the Warriors scored three straight points, highlighted by a kill from Mya Chapman to make it 12-9. Back-to-back points for the Rebels cut the Warriors lead to 23-18, but Christian Academy responded by scoring the final two points of the second set.
Three straight aces by South Central’s Gracie Haag tied the score at 15 in the third set, but the Warriors responded with four consecutive points of their own.
A big spike by Chapman made it 24-18 and Christian Academy finished off the match to move on to an 11 a.m. Saturday meeting with Borden.
Millen said the team will work on some of the mistakes they made during Thursday’s match, but added that the key to postseason play is making it to the next round.
“It’s just surviving and advancing,” she said. “The second set wasn’t pretty, but we got the win, and this time of year, that's all that matters. There’s going to be moments where it’s not great and it’s not what you want, but if you have the higher score at the end of the night, that's what’s important.”
Christian Academy defeated Borden 3-0 on Sept. 15 in a regular season meeting. Miller said the Warriors will have to play another good game to advance to the Saturday evening sectional championship.
“Borden has some good players and they have a good outside hitter who can swing at that ball, so we have to find a way to stop her,” Millen said.
In other action Thursday from the Christian Academy Sectional, Rock Creek defeated West Washington in five sets(20-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-25, 15-13). Rock Creek will play Lanesville at noon on Saturday. The championship game for the sectional will start at 6 p.m.
