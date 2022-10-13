Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Low Relative Humidity Expected Today and Tomorrow... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN INDIANA AND MOST OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN INDIANA AND MOST OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY... The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. A Red Flag Warning also remains in effect until 8 PM today. * WIND...From the west between 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 mph through early this evening. Winds from the southwest between 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph Friday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidities of 18 to 23 percent Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that start will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should not be done. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&