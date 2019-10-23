VOLLEYBALL: Clark County quartet leads teams into regional play

All four Clark County teams that are set to compete Saturday in regional play have accomplished hitters and back-row defensive specialists.

But when Providence, Silver Creek, Henryville and Rock Creek are hitting on all cylinders, it’s a quartet of setters who are their teams’ engines. Seniors Macie Garrison of Silver Creek and Bailey Brown of Rock Creek and juniors Emma Kaelin of Providence and Riley Nunn of Henryville all have their own unique skills and styles of leadership that have been integral to the success of their respective teams.

“I’ve managed to play with a bunch of the setters through clubs like Prodigy and Union,” said Garrison, who will play Division I volleyball next year at Jacksonville State. “Southern Indiana’s very strong in volleyball and it’s really been fun — even though I haven’t played with all of these setters in the area — to watch them grow from afar during the high school season.”

Here’s a closer look at the quartet of setters:

LOOKING TO HELP THE LIONS TAKE THE NEXT STEP

Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown had a “proud mom” moment Saturday morning after the Lions lost a set to New Washington in the Class A South Central Sectional. Her daughter Bailey, who leans toward a soft-spoken personality, was getting into her team.

“She was ripping some tale about, ‘We’re not dropping another set.’ A lot of times, we don’t have a strong leader on the court. She stepped up that day,” coach Brown said.

Brown has helped guide Rock Creek to three straight sectional crowns. She’s on a mission to help her team take it at least a step further.

The Lions (25-7) take on Class A No. 6 Springs Valley at 10 a.m. Saturday in Loogootee. It’s a team the Lions beat 3-2 during regular-season action.

“Every time we’ve gone to regionals, after we get past sectionals, we’ve been knocked out in the first round. I at least want to make it to the championship,” Bailey Brown said.

Ligia Williams is the Lions’ go-to attacker and is among the most efficient hitters in the state. Brown’s ability to keep her middle hitter involved as much as possible is important, but so is keeping outside hitters Leah Thompson and Morgan Schmidt involved as well.

Brown surpassed 2,000 career assists during this season and ranks sixth in Class A in assists-per-set (7.9). She also has a potent service game, collecting 18 aces during the Lions’ three sectional wins.

Coach Brown has enjoyed racking up wins with her daughter, providing memories for years to come.

“I have coached for many years before her, but I really can’t imagine doing it now without her. I will, but it sure will be different for me going forward,” Jennifer Brown said. “I have absolutely loved every minute of it, good and bad. I have seen so much growth over the four years in many ways and I am just so proud of her and her accomplishments.”

DRAWN TO THE STRATEGIC PLAYMAKER ROLE

Silver Creek’s Garrison was drawn to the setter position as soon as she picked up the sport. What was the attraction?

“I’ve always liked how not noticeable it is,” she said. “When you see a [defensive specialist] get amazing digs, it draws your eye to it; when you see a hitter get amazing kills, it draws your eye to it. But the setter is the one who makes all things happen. I love that it’s play-making and strategic. They have to watch the block and watch the defense and see which hitter’s on, and which hitter isn’t, and know where they are and what’s going on all the time.”

After the graduation of several of the team’s top hitters, the 5-foot-10 Garrison has been more of an offensive threat this season, ranking third on the team with 150 kills. Setters are processing everything on the court, from the opponents’ blocks to having awareness to where her teammates are. It equates to a pass-first point guard in basketball distributing the ball to different scorers, or finding the hot hand. But she’s also got to look for her own shot.

“It’s a little crazy. It depends on the pass first. It’s basically the flow of the game. Hit or dig set, hit or dig set and then it’s to switch it up to throw the defense off-balance is when I think to hit,” Garrison said.

The Dragons graduated seven, including standout hitter Kiersten Cooper, off last season’s squad, necessitating Garrison’s expanded offensive role.

“She’s stepped out of her box more this year. We’ve asked her to be more aggressive at the net. Last year we expected her to distribute more and this year we’ve asked her — and she has the green light — to dump or hit whenever she can,” Silver Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman said. “We’ve even had Abby Marks set at times. [Macie] is a big, strong athletic kid and one of the most competitive kids I’ve coached.”

The other adjustment this season for Garrison has been building her connection with hitters in more prominent roles such as Katie Hawkins, Marks and Anna Dablow. While left-handed outside hitter Bella Hinton has been a varsity regular, that connection has sharpened.

“It’s all been brand new. Her club team plays at a very high level. It’s been an adjustment for her figuring everything out. It’s like having another coach on the floor at all times,” Zimmerman said.

Garrison said it’s been a tough process since the Dragons play the fourth-toughest schedule in Class 3A, but she hopes it pays off with a third straight regional title.

“This year has been different. Last year, we had hitters when you walked in, you noticed them. This year, it’s been a much more solid team. The defense and offense contribute equally to our wins. Bella Hinton and Katie Hawkins have really grown to become dependable hitters for our offense,” she said.

Garrison doesn’t lack any skill on the floor — that includes leadership.

“She’s everybody’s biggest cheerleader. She’ll be a tough one to replace. Her enthusiasm and excitement for the game. I catch myself as a coach watching her play. She’s a very special kid,” Zimmerman said.

LEADING A MATURING HORNETS’ TEAM

Nunn has been setting for the Hornets since her freshman season and has grown up with a squad that has grown up together as a varsity team. Henryville won 18 games a year ago and takes a 23-9 record into the Class 2A Forest Park Regional semifinal against No. 1-ranked Barr-Reeve.

“Those kids have been playing varsity since they were freshmen. We finally have a good core group of varsity kids who have seen varsity time and have worked as a unit together,” coach Christy Nunn said.

It’s another mother-coach combination with her setter. That familial relationship isn’t as simple as it might seem. Coach still needs to gain trust in her captain on the court. The former has seen that step this fall.

“Riley going from an underclassmen to an upperclassmen has helped her take on a leadership role. As a sophomore it’s intimidating to tell a senior what to do. She’s come into running the floor and I’m trusting her running the floor and making those good setting choices,” Christy Nunn said.

The younger Nunn agreed that she has embraced being a commander for her group.

“I just try to be what the team needs at the time,” Riley said. “If they need someone to cheer them up and get excited, I can do that. But I can also be someone that can get on them so we can do our best.”

Riley Nunn said the team’s improvement has come with becoming a close-knit group off the court as well.

“I really like how my team and I get along,” she said. “We have a lot of fun together and work well with each other.”

Coach Nunn has seen Riley become pretty good at her craft as well.

“I think her strength is, she can set from anywhere on the floor. She’s learned to be quick to the ball and be able to set from wherever she’s at on the floor. And, make good decisions from when she needs to take it over to when to set up other people,” Coach Nunn said.

BEING GROOMED FOR THE JOB

Kaelin has spent the past two seasons as the junior varsity setter for Providence. Patience is required in a elite program like the one coach Terri Purichia has built.

That experience — and observing and studying last season’s setter Lilly Bivens — has helped prepare her for stepping into the varsity role this season.

“It helped me grow up a little bit,” Kaelin said. “When I did play varsity last year, as a passer, just watching her and getting to know her, my two years on JV helped me grow and take on more of a leadership role. I had to be that energetic spark. We all wanted to win and sometimes needed that kick over the edge. I’m surrounded by so many great players, having that energy on the court definitely helps.”

The lifelong setter has made it a mostly seamless transition, Purichia said.

“This is probably the best team she’s been the lead setter for. It’s been a learning curve for her. We’re running a pretty complicated offense with quick plays. She’s so smart and intelligent and soaks up everything. She’s just really had a tremendous season,” Purichia said.

But Kaelin’s ability to embrace the intricacies of the position are key to the Pioneers’ ability to reach their goal of a Class 4A state championship this season. So Purichia and her staff have made that a priority throughout the season.

“In our situation, we have a couple of very powerful hitters. A lot of times you can throw a ball up there and they’ll swing at it. That doesn’t mean it was a good set or the correct set to make,” Purichia said. “Knowing the right thing to do at the right time is what’s important. With Courtney [Glotzbach] and Ali [Hornung], you can throw them any ball and it’ll be an effective swing. When you get in the postseason run like we’re trying to make, if that was our gameplan, those elite opponents would expose it.”

So even if Providence might be dominating an opponent, the emphasis has been on the process and “playing matches to develop, not just to win,” Purichia said. “She’s able to read the other side a little bit better. She’s able to read the blockers a little bit. We’re not trying to terminate the ball with every set. We’ve developed a really good offense. It’s more complicated for another team to stop when you have a lot of people coming at you from different positions.”

Statistically, Kaelin ranks among the 4A leaders with an average of 9.2 assists-per-set. She’s enjoyed the process of improving this season, whether that’s instruction during games or using film study.

“It has gotten a lot better. At the beginning of the year, I was a little overwhelmed just learning and everything,” she said. “My coaches are so good. They’re able to take it back and explain it. Film is important. It helps us see what we’re doing, especially if we’re not understanding it.”