JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville got off to a solid start, but Silver Creek was able to get in a rhythm that was difficult for the Red Devils to match Tuesday night in a Clark County matchup.
The Dragons, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A in the IndianaPrepVolleyball.com ZRatings, improved to 9-2 on the season.
Macie Garrison put away a kill that helped the Dragons run off eight straight points to build a 16-8 lead in the opening set. The Dragons pulled away for a 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 victory.
Silver Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman enjoyed seeing his team put into action specific elements it has been working on in practice. The Dragons had just three serve-receive errors on the night.
"Our serve-receive was very good tonight," Zimmerman said. "We have been focusing on speeding play up on offense and our serve-receive and defense allowed us to get in system and run some things we have been working on in practice."
Garrison, a senior setter, had 22 assists, seven kills and 13 digs for Silver Creek. Abby Marks also helped lead the defensive effort with 11 digs.
Offensively, Katie Hawkins and Bella Hinton had eight kills apiece — both with kill percentages over .400 — to share team-high honors while Anna Dablow chipped in with six.
"Jeff pushed us several times throughout the match," Zimmerman said. "[Red Devils coach] Wes [Briscoe] has his girls playing hard. I was proud of the way our girls fought and finished the match."
Kayleigh Gernand led Jeffersonville offensively with six kills, while Jenna Lake had five. Joselen Lopez and Alayna Lacy chipped in four apiece. Also for the Red Devils, Adley McMahel had a match-high 19 digs and Lake chipped in 10.
Next up for Silver Creek are a pair of Mid-Southern Conference matches. They play at Corydon Central tonight before hosting fifth-ranked Brownstown Central on Thursday. The Red Devils (7-4) play at Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
SILVER CREEK 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Jeffersonville 13 12 16
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: SC — Katie Hawkins 8, Bella Hinton 8, Macie Garrison 7, Anna Dablow 6. J — Kayleigh Gernand 6, Jenna Lake 5, Joselen Lopez 4, Alayna Lacy 4.
Assists: SC —Garrison 22. J — Lacy 14.
Digs: SC — Garrison 13, Marks 11, Faith Weitzel 5, Hinton 5, Mallory Ramsey 5. J — Adley McMahel 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.