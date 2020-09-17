SALEM — Bella Hinton tallied 12 kills to lead Silver Creek to a 25-11, 25-11, 25-22 sweep of host Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Wednesday night.
Also for the Dragons, Maddie Hunter added nine kills and eight digs; Mallory Ramsey recorded 10 digs; Kiki Brown tallied 10 digs and a team-best four aces and Abby Marks dished out 24 assists.
Silver Creek (11-4, 4-1) will face Castle at 9 a.m. Saturday in New Albany's Ultra Ankle Challenge.
SILVER CREEK 3, SALEM 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Salem 11 11 22
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 12, Maddie Hunter 9, Anna Dablow 6, Ellie Priddy 4, Katie Hawkins 2.
Blocks: Hawkins 3, Abby Marks 2.
Assists: Marks 24, Hanna Zimmerman 5.
Aces: Kiki Brown 4, Hunter 2.
Digs: Mallory Ramsey 10, Brown 10, Hunter 8, Marks 5, Dablow 2, Hinton 2, Maddy Keinath 2.
