10-26-19_RegVolleyball_15214

Silver Creek's Mallory Ramsey passes a serve during the Dragons' 3-0 loss to Evansville Memorial in the Class 3A Corydon Central Regional championship game on Oct. 26, 2019. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

SALEM — Bella Hinton tallied 12 kills to lead Silver Creek to a 25-11, 25-11, 25-22 sweep of host Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Wednesday night. 

Also for the Dragons, Maddie Hunter added nine kills and eight digs; Mallory Ramsey recorded 10 digs; Kiki Brown tallied 10 digs and a team-best four aces and Abby Marks dished out 24 assists. 

Silver Creek (11-4, 4-1) will face Castle at 9 a.m. Saturday in New Albany's Ultra Ankle Challenge. 

.

SILVER CREEK 3, SALEM 0

Silver Creek     25     25     25

Salem               11     11     22      

SC STATISTICS

     Kills: Bella Hinton 12, Maddie Hunter 9, Anna Dablow 6, Ellie Priddy 4, Katie Hawkins 2. 

     Blocks: Hawkins 3, Abby Marks 2. 

     Assists: Marks 24, Hanna Zimmerman 5. 

     Aces: Kiki Brown 4, Hunter 2. 

     Digs: Mallory Ramsey 10, Brown 10, Hunter 8, Marks 5, Dablow 2, Hinton 2, Maddy Keinath 2. 

Tags

Recommended for you