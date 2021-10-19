VOLLEYBALL: Dragons make it 5 straight sectional titles

SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek captured its fifth consecutive sectional title Saturday.
The Dragons swept Madison 25-18, 25-8, 25-18 in the Class 3A Scottsburg Sectional semifinals in the morning. Then, later that night, Creek rolled to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 victory over the host Warriorettes in the final.
Silver Creek (21-11) will face Barr-Reeve (22-8) at approximately noon this Saturday in the second semifinal of the Charlestown Regional, after Greensburg (21-6) meets 10th-ranked Evansville Memorial (22-6) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
In the morning's semifinals, the Dragons avenged a regular-season loss to the Cubs with a convincing victory. Ellie Priddy topped the team with nine kills while Abby Marks dished out 19 assists. Meanwhile Macy Ferrell (seven) and Kiki Brown (six) combined for 13 of Creek's 16 service aces in the win. Brown also helped lead the defensive effort with 22 digs while Emily Weber recorded four total blocks.
In the second semi, Scottsburg rolled over Corydon Central 25-14, 25-13, 25-18.
In the final, Priddy paced the Dragons once again in kills with 10 while Marks handed out 28 assists. Senior Katie Henry led another strong service effort with five aces. On defense, Weber tallied six total blocks while Audrey Landers compiled 11 digs.
On the day, Priddy topped the team with 19 kills while Marks dished out 47 assists. Ferrell and Brown had nine service aces apiece. Weber tallied 10 total blocks while Brown (30) and Landers (22) combined for 52 digs.
CLASS 3A SCOTTSBURG SECTIONAL
Saturday morning's semifinal
SILVER CREEK 3, MADISON 0
Madison 18 8 18
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 9, Macy Ferrell 6, Maddie Hunter 4, Abby Marks 3, Abby Larson 3.
Assists: Marks 19, Kiki Brown 4, Ava Kopf 4.
Aces: Ferrell 7, Brown 6, Hunter 2, Audrey Landers 1.
Blocks: Emily Weber 4, Marks 3, Riley Wickens 1, Larson 1.
Digs: Brown 22, Landers 11, Hunter 6, Kopf 2, Marks 2, Larson 2, Rylie Biggs 1, Katie Henry 1, Priddy 1.
Saturday night's final
SILVER CREEK 3, SCOTTSBURG 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Scottsburg 20 19 14
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Priddy 10, Hunter 6, Weber 5, Ferrell 4, Marks 3, Wickens 3, Larson 2.
Assists: Marks 28, Weber 1, Brown 1, Landers 1, Hunter 1, Henry 1.
Aces: Henry 5, Brown 3, Ferrell 2, Marks 1.
Blocks: Weber 6, Marks 2, Ferrell 1, Hunter 1, Priddy 1.
Digs: Landers 11, Brown 8, Hunter 5, Ferrell 4, Marks 3, Henry 2, Weber 1.