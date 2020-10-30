Providence will try for its sixth trip to the state championship, while Silver Creek seeks its first today.
Both teams will play in the South Semistate at Jennings County this afternoon.
The fifth-ranked Dragons (27-8) face No. 8 Brebeuf (22-11) at 4 p.m. in the Class 3A semistate match.
After that, No. 8 Providence (23-6) will take on top-ranked Yorktown (26-0) at 6 p.m. in the Class 4A semistate match.
SILVER CREEK-BREBEUF
The Dragons and Braves have several common opponents this season.
Both were defeated by Heritage Christian, Brownsburg, Penn and Providence while Silver Creek split two matches with Brownstown Central, the team that Brebeuf swept in last Saturday night’s Danville Regional final.
“With some of our common opponents we’ve had close games with, so we feel like both of us are going to have to come to play to win the match,” Dragons coach Jeff Zimmerman said.
The Braves are led by sophomore Sydney Robinson (396) and 5-foot-11 junior Maddie Siegel (357), who have combined for 753 kills; and 6-1 sophomore middle hitter Elizabeth Phillips (65) and 6-0 senior middle hitter Greer Fraser (63), who have combined for 128 total blocks.
“They’re a very athletic team,” Zimmerman said. “They’ve got some size in the middle. They run a very quick offense, pretty similar to Providence.”
PROVIDENCE-YORKTOWN
Speaking of the Pioneers, they face a Tigers team that has lost five— yes five — sets all season long.
“Yorktown is about as solid of a team as you can get,” Providence coach Terri Purichia said. “Their ball control is just impeccable, so we’re going to have to get very good at communicating to find the open holes in their rotation. We think that there are holes in every rotation, but we have to do a good job of being able to execute. So we’re working on a lot of little things to be able to make that happen.”
The Tigers have a balanced attack led by 6-0 senior middle hitter Jaylynn Dunsmore (293 kills), 5-3 senior outside hitter/libero Ellee Stinston (273 kills) and 6-0 junior middle blocker Kaitlyn Judge (260 kills). Sophomore Emilee Hill dished out 932 assists.
“They share the ball so well,” Purichia said. “Offensively they’re going to have a lot to offer and we’re going to have to do a really good job of being very sound on our block and getting up early to try to take some heat off of the ball so that our defense can stay with it.”
Dunsmore tops the team with 54 total blocks.
“Size for us is something that we see on a regular basis and I feel like my team’s pretty quick and very athletic and we’re going to try to keep it sped up, we’re going to try to keep it fast and use our athleticism. I’m hoping our ball control is good enough to be able to do that,” Purichia said.
