CORYDON — Two-time defending champion Silver Creek rolled to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-14 sweep of Lawrenceburg on Saturday morning in the Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional semifinals.
Bella Hinton tallied a team-high 20 kills, while Katie Hawkins added 11 for the Dragons (22-12), who will face the winner between No. 1 Evansville Memorial and Vincennes Lincoln at 7 p.m. tonight in the regional final.
Also for Silver Creek, senior setter Macie Garrison tallied 39 assists, six kills, eight digs and three blocks while junior Mallory Ramsey recorded 16 digs.
"We were clicking on all cylinders," Dragons coach Jeff Zimmerman said. "Our serve-receive was good. I thought we put a lot of pressure on their passers. Bella and Macie, they played like we expected them to play. Defensively we had some kids step up. A lot of them hadn't been in this situation, other than Bella and Macie. We really felt like Mallory Ramsey stepped up and Katie Hawkins stepped up as well."
