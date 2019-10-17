VOLLEYBALL: Dragons roll into sectional semifinals

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek steamrolled its way into the sectional semifinals.
The host Dragons swept Madison 25-10, 25-11, 25-16 in a first-round match of the Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional on Thursday night.
"I thought we played pretty well. I thought we were pretty sharp," Dragons coach Jeff Zimmerman said. "They took care of business and we moved onto the next round, that's all you can ask for."
Two-time defending champion Silver Creek (19-12) will face North Harrison (15-15) at about 12:30 p.m. in Saturday’s second semifinal. The Lady Cats outlasted Charlestown 25-23, 25-13, 25-23 in Thursday’s opening match.
Salem (19-7) will take on Christian Academy (16-9) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first semi. The final is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
NORTH HARRISON-CHARLESTOWN
The Lady Cats beat the Pirates for the third time this season. North Harrison previously outlasted Charlestown 3-2 on Sept. 12 in Ramsey and 2-1 nine days later in a tournament at Mitchell.
"We knew that it was going to be a tight match, we’d played them before, we went the distance both times, so we knew that it was going to be close," Pirates coach Tammy Nuxoll said. "We wish we would’ve come out on top, but I felt like the girls played hard and left it all out on the court."
Junior outside hitter Kayleigh Smith topped the team with seven kills and 17 digs while senior Hannah Baker also tallied 17 digs to go along with a pair of aces.
The match was the final one for four Charlestown seniors — middle blocker Korea Tutt, left-side hitter Savannah Spencer, right-side hitter Hailey Stricker and Baker, the team's libero.
“I think mainly with those four girls we’ll just miss their presence on the court," Nuxoll said. "They kind of kept everybody together."
SILVER CREEK-MADISON
Junior outside hitter Bella Hinton had a match-high 16 kills to lead the Dragons, who finished with a .444 hitting percentage.
"It was a really good match. We all played really hard. In practice we’ve been working on connecting and that finally happened in this game," Hinton said.
Junior Katie Hawkins added six kills while senior Macie Garrison dished out 28 assists to go along with five kills, four aces and team-high-tying totals in digs (eight) and blocks (three).
"I felt like Katie Hawkins and Macie connected well," Zimmerman said. "They’ve been having trouble connecting all year. That’s the best that they’ve looked together all year long, so that was nice to see. And, Bella’s been working hard hitting out of the back row. I felt like she was killing it out of the back row."