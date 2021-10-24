You have permission to edit this article.
VOLLEYBALL: Dragons roll to regional title

10-23-21_Greensburg@SilverCreek_VB_Reg_final_27456.jpg

Silver Creek players celebrate after the Dragons' 3-0 sweep of Greensburg in the Class 3A Charlestown Regional championship Saturday night. 

CHARLESTOWN — Silver Creek rolled to its fourth regional title in five years Saturday, in impressive fashion. 

The Dragons swept Barr-Reeve 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 in an afternoon semifinal of the Class 3A Charlestown Regional before blanking Greensburg 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 in the championship match Saturday night. 

Creek (23-11) will face top-ranked Brebeuf (30-3) at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday in a semistate match at Columbus East. The Braves beat the Dragons 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 29-27 in the semistate last year.

After the Pirates knocked off 10th-ranked Evansville Memorial 14-25, 25-22, 26-28, 25-23, 15-11, Creek started slowly against the Vikings, the reigning 2A state champs. 

Barr-Reeve led 20-14 late in the first set before the Dragons reeled off 11 consecutive points, behind the serving of sophomore Ellie Priddy, to rally for the win. 

Silver Creek followed that up with two more five-point wins to close out the match. 

10-23-21_Greensburg@SilverCreek_VB_Reg_final_27714.jpg

Silver Creek junior Madison Hunter soars for a kill attempt during the Dragons' 3-0 sweep of Greensburg in the Class 3A Charlestown Regional championship Saturday night. 

In the victory, Macy Ferrell (14) and Priddy (12) combined for 26 kills while Abby Marks dished out 34 assists and Kiki Brown compiled 18 digs. 

In the championship match, the Dragons roared, winning the first set by three points, the second by 10 and the third by eight. 

Priddy paced the Dragons with 17 kills while Marks recorded 39 assists and Brown tallied 26 digs. Meanwhile, junior Maddie Hunter flirted with a triple-double (11 digs, nine kills, seven aces). 

Priddy finished the day with 29 kills while Hunter and Emily Weber added 15 apiece. Meanwhile Marks had 73 assists while Brown finished with 44 digs.  

CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN REGIONAL

Saturday's semifinal

SILVER CREEK 3, BARR-REEVE 0

Silver Creek     25     25     25

Barr-Reeve      20     20     20

SCHS MATCH STATISTICS

     Kills: Macy Ferrell 14, Ellie Priddy 12, Maddie Hunter 6, Emily Weber 6, Abby Larson 4, Abby Marks 1. 

     Assists: Marks 34, Kiki Brown 5, Hunter 1. 

     Aces: Priddy 3, Ferrell 2, Hunter 2, Rylie Biggs 1, Brown 1. 

     Blocks: Ferrell 3, Marks 3, Weber 3, 

     Digs: Brown 18, Hunter 9, Ferrell 5, Priddy 5, Henry 4, Audrey Landers 3, Larson 2, Weber 1. 

Final

SILVER CREEK 3, GREENSBURG 0 

Greensburg      22     15     17

Silver Creek     25     25     25

SCHS MATCH STATISTICS

     Kills: Priddy 17, Hunter 9, Weber 9, Larson 8, Ferrell 3, Marks 3, Olivia Thomas 1. 

     Assists: Marks 39, Brown 4, Caroline Emly 2, Katie Henry 2. 

     Aces: Hunter 7, Brown 2, Henry 2, Ferrell 1, Marks 1, Priddy 1. 

     Blocks: Weber 2, Ferrell 1, Priddy 1

     Digs: Brown 26, Hunter 11, Landers 6, Marks 6, Priddy 4, Henry 3, Larson 2, Emly 1, Weber 1.

10-23-21_Greensburg@SilverCreek_VB_Reg_final_27914.jpg

Silver Creek's bench celebrates during the Dragons' 3-0 sweep of Greensburg in the Class 3A Charlestown Regional championship Saturday night. 

