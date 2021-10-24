VOLLEYBALL: Dragons roll to regional title

CHARLESTOWN — Silver Creek rolled to its fourth regional title in five years Saturday, in impressive fashion.
The Dragons swept Barr-Reeve 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 in an afternoon semifinal of the Class 3A Charlestown Regional before blanking Greensburg 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 in the championship match Saturday night.
Creek (23-11) will face top-ranked Brebeuf (30-3) at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday in a semistate match at Columbus East. The Braves beat the Dragons 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 29-27 in the semistate last year.
After the Pirates knocked off 10th-ranked Evansville Memorial 14-25, 25-22, 26-28, 25-23, 15-11, Creek started slowly against the Vikings, the reigning 2A state champs.
Barr-Reeve led 20-14 late in the first set before the Dragons reeled off 11 consecutive points, behind the serving of sophomore Ellie Priddy, to rally for the win.
Silver Creek followed that up with two more five-point wins to close out the match.
In the victory, Macy Ferrell (14) and Priddy (12) combined for 26 kills while Abby Marks dished out 34 assists and Kiki Brown compiled 18 digs.
In the championship match, the Dragons roared, winning the first set by three points, the second by 10 and the third by eight.
Priddy paced the Dragons with 17 kills while Marks recorded 39 assists and Brown tallied 26 digs. Meanwhile, junior Maddie Hunter flirted with a triple-double (11 digs, nine kills, seven aces).
Priddy finished the day with 29 kills while Hunter and Emily Weber added 15 apiece. Meanwhile Marks had 73 assists while Brown finished with 44 digs.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN REGIONAL
Saturday's semifinal
SILVER CREEK 3, BARR-REEVE 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Barr-Reeve 20 20 20
SCHS MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Macy Ferrell 14, Ellie Priddy 12, Maddie Hunter 6, Emily Weber 6, Abby Larson 4, Abby Marks 1.
Assists: Marks 34, Kiki Brown 5, Hunter 1.
Aces: Priddy 3, Ferrell 2, Hunter 2, Rylie Biggs 1, Brown 1.
Blocks: Ferrell 3, Marks 3, Weber 3,
Digs: Brown 18, Hunter 9, Ferrell 5, Priddy 5, Henry 4, Audrey Landers 3, Larson 2, Weber 1.
Final
SILVER CREEK 3, GREENSBURG 0
Greensburg 22 15 17
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SCHS MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Priddy 17, Hunter 9, Weber 9, Larson 8, Ferrell 3, Marks 3, Olivia Thomas 1.
Assists: Marks 39, Brown 4, Caroline Emly 2, Katie Henry 2.
Aces: Hunter 7, Brown 2, Henry 2, Ferrell 1, Marks 1, Priddy 1.
Blocks: Weber 2, Ferrell 1, Priddy 1
Digs: Brown 26, Hunter 11, Landers 6, Marks 6, Priddy 4, Henry 3, Larson 2, Emly 1, Weber 1.