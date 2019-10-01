SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek has had a hard time finishing close sets this season, according to its coach.
That wasn’t the case Tuesday night, though.
The Dragons swept visiting New Albany 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 in a trio of tightly-contested sets at Silver Creek Elementary School.
“We’ve struggled finishing tight games,” Silver Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman said. “We lost to Floyd 15-13 [in the fifth set]. We lost to Castle 28-26, 28-26. That’s kind of been our focus this week in practice. Sectional’s around the corner, we’ve got to get better at winning close games. I think we did a good job tonight. It got to 20-20 [in the first and second sets] and we didn’t make as many errors as we’d been making previous.”
As usual, Macie Garrison led the way for the Dragons (16-9). The senior setter finished with 10 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and 18 assists — including the 3,500th of her career. But she didn’t do it alone. Junior Bella Hinton had a match-high 14 kills, junior Mallory Ramsey tallied 20 digs while Hinton, Abby Tandy, Katie Hawkins and Abby Marks contributed three blocks apiece.
“Tonight we definitely matured as a team and we came out and we finished,” Garrison said. “We played like we knew how to play, instead of second-guessing ourselves, and really had a lot of confidence — which hasn’t happened a lot this season. It was really great to see that confidence building in a game right before we get into postseason.”
While the high school gym floor is getting refinished in time for them to host Class 3A sectional, the Dragons are playing their home matches at the nearby — and even warmer — confines of Ronald T. Fidler Gymnasium.
The first set was hotly-contested. It was 20-all late before Silver Creek scored four of the next five points and eventually closed it out on a kill by Garrison.
The second set was also deadlocked at 20, as well as 22, before the Dragons reeled off the final three points — thanks to a double-hit violation against the Bulldogs and back-to-back blocks by Hinton and Marks.
In the third set Silver Creek built a 16-11 lead before New Albany rallied. The Dogs got within one point several times, the last at 20-19, but could never get over the hump. Hinton accounted for four of the Dragons’ final five points with three kills and a block.
Sophomore Olivia Allee had eight kills while senior Riley Winslow tallied seven kills and 11 digs for New Albany (15-11), which was coming off a 1-3 Saturday at the Cathedral Invitational.
“We just played flat — lacking energy, lacking enthusiasm,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Woosley said. “It’s just not the team that’s been playing recently. This weekend we had a heck of a weekend and played some really good competition, I thought we’d be ready, but Silver Creek came and took us to the barn and beat us.”
“We were in the first and second [sets], but we did bone-headed stuff. Like in the second we missed three serves early on, then in the first we had a couple kids not go for balls. It’s hard to win against good teams if you don’t go for the ball and you miss your serve and you let them off. And Macie Garrison and Bella Hinton played out of their minds. I had them when I was here at Silver Creek [as an assistant], they played absolutely awesome. Big ups to those two, and the whole team hustled their butts off. Their white jerseys were almost see-through because that’s how much they sweat. Big ups to them and their program for just out-hustling us and out-working us tonight. I’ve got to do a better job and get the kids ready to go for Madison.”
The Bulldogs can clinch at least a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference title with a victory at Madison on Thursday night. The Dragons, meanwhile, host Clarksville tonight back at Fidler Gym.
