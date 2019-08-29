SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek improved to 3-0 in the Mid-Southern Conference with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-9 sweep of visiting Austin on Wednesday night.
Bella Hinton led the Dragons' offensive attack with 14 kills while Abby Marks added eight and Katie Hawkins 7.
Macie Garrison dished out 32 assists and recorded five aces. Mallory Ramsey led the defense with seven digs while Garrison had six.
Silver Creek (3-1, 3-0) plays in the Brownstown Central Invitational on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.