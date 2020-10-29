VOLLEYBALL: Dragons' togetherness takes them to semistate

LOUISVILLE — In a year that’s been all about social-distancing and trying to keep people apart, it’s almost ironic that Silver Creek’s collective togetherness has the Dragons one win away from the IHSAA State Finals.
“They’re all pretty tight,” Silver Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman said of his team. “We haven’t had any issues, no drama ... it’s been a real fun season, a fun bunch to coach. They all get along really well.
“I think that’s part of the reason we’ve been so successful, because we haven’t had any drama.”
Coming off their third regional title in four years, the Class 3A No. 5 Dragons (27-8) will face eighth-ranked Brebeuf (22-11) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Jennings County Semistate.
“We’ve all been friends for awhile now and I consider some of these girls my best friends,” said Mallory Ramsey, who is one of five seniors (along with Anna Dablow, Katie Hawkins, Bella Hinton and Maddy Keinath) on the team “Being together all the time has definitely been a big part of why we’re where we are right now.”
It’s a far cry from where the Dragons were in mid-August. While most teams were starting their seasons, the entire team was on quarantine due to COVID-19.
“We felt really fortunate to even have a season,” Zimmerman said.
Silver Creek’s late start didn’t seem to phase the Dragons. They won four matches, and the title, at the one-day Scottsburg Invitational on Aug. 29, then followed that up with two more wins before a five-set loss to Floyd Central.
After two more triumphs, Silver Creek was swept by Mid-Southern Conference rival Brownstown Central on Sept. 10. Then, two days later, the Dragons went 1-2 at the New Castle Invitational.
After that, though, Creek began to peak. The Dragons won 11 of their next 13 matches, losing only to Floyd and Providence, before going 2-2 in the Columbus East Invitational to end the regular season.
Creek didn’t drop a set en route to its fourth straight sectional title.
Then, last Saturday, the Dragons swept previously-unbeaten Greensburg in the Corydon Central Regional semifinals before outlasting Mt. Vernon 25-22, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19 that night in the championship.
“I think we’ve been working a lot on energy and making sure that we’re always staying up and excited and hustling for every ball,” said Ramsey, a defensive specialist who tops the team in digs (434) and is tied for first in service aces (49). “I think we’ve been doing really well on that as the season’s gone on.”
Earlier this week, Creek took a trip to Flying Axes in Louisville, where the Dragons’ competitiveness and camaraderie were on full display.
“We all get along super well. There’s not been a day these past couple weeks where we haven’t been together doing something,” said Hinton, an outside hitter who leads the team in kills (346) while ranking second in total blocks (39) and third in aces (46). “We definitely trust each other more on the court as well because we’re all together now.”
The Dragons hope to stay together for at least one more week.
“In practice we’ve been working super hard, ever since the beginning of the season,” Hinton said. “We had a rough start because of COVID, a couple of us got it, but we fought back really hard from that and from there we’ve just been working hard and trying to reach the goal of state ever since.”