VOLLEYBALL: Dragons win 3rd regional in 4 years

CORYDON — Silver Creek captured its third regional title in four years Saturday night.
The fifth-ranked Dragons downed Mt. Vernon 25-22, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19 in the Class 3A Corydon Central Regional final for their sixth title.
Creek (27-8) will face No. 8 Brebeuf (22-11) at 4 p.m. next Saturday in the Jennings County Semistate. The Braves swept defending state champ, and fourth-ranked, Brownstown Central in Saturday night's Danville Regional final.
The Dragons advanced to Saturday night's final by sweeping Greensburg 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 in the regional semifinals earlier in the day.
In that match, Anna Dablow and Katie Hawkins tallied 10 kills apiece while Macy Ferrell, Bella Hinton and Maddie Hunter added eight each. Abby Marks dished out 41 assists while recording three service aces, which tied Katie Henry for the team lead.
Mallory Ramsey led the Dragons' defense with 19 digs while Hawkins had three total blocks.
.
CLASS 3A CORYDON CENTRAL REGIONAL
Final
SILVER CREEK 3, MT. VERNON 0
Mt. Vernon 22 25 20 19
Silver Creek 25 15 25 25
.
Semifinal
SILVER CREEK 3, GREENSBURG 0
Greensburg 17 13 21
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Dablow 10, Hawkins 10, Hinton 8, Hunter 8, Ferrell 8, Marks 1, Priddy 1, Weber 1.
Blocks: Hawkins 3, Ferrell 2, Hinton 2, Marks 1.
Assists: Marks 41, Ramsey 4, Hunter 1.
Aces: Henry 3, Marks 3, Ferrell 1, Ramsey 1.
Digs: Ramsey 19, Brown 8, Henry 8, Landers 7, Marks 7, Hunter 3, Dablow 2, Ferrell 2, Keinath 1.