VOLLEYBALL: Dragons win 3rd regional in 4 years

10-24-20_MountVernon@SilverCreek-Regional_VB_42795.jpg

Silver Creek celebrates after their 3-1 victory over Mount Vernon in the Class 3A Corydon Regional championship game on Saturday. 

CORYDON — Silver Creek captured its third regional title in four years Saturday night. 

The fifth-ranked Dragons downed Mt. Vernon 25-22, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19 in the Class 3A Corydon Central Regional final for their sixth title.

Creek (27-8) will face No. 8 Brebeuf (22-11) at 4 p.m. next Saturday in the Jennings County Semistate. The Braves swept defending state champ, and fourth-ranked, Brownstown Central in Saturday night's Danville Regional final. 

The Dragons advanced to Saturday night's final by sweeping Greensburg 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 in the regional semifinals earlier in the day. 

In that match, Anna Dablow and Katie Hawkins tallied 10 kills apiece while Macy Ferrell, Bella Hinton and Maddie Hunter added eight each. Abby Marks dished out 41 assists while recording three service aces, which tied Katie Henry for the team lead. 

Mallory Ramsey led the Dragons' defense with 19 digs while Hawkins had three total blocks. 

10-24-20_MountVernon@SilverCreek-Regional_VB_42747.jpg

Silver Creek celebrates after the Dragons' 3-1 victory over Mount Vernon in the Class 3A Corydon Regional championship game on Saturday. 

CLASS 3A CORYDON CENTRAL REGIONAL

Final

SILVER CREEK 3, MT. VERNON 0

Mt. Vernon       22     25     20     19

Silver Creek     25     15     25     25     

.

Semifinal

SILVER CREEK 3, GREENSBURG 0

Greensburg      17     13     21

Silver Creek     25     25     25     

SC STATISTICS

     Kills: Dablow 10, Hawkins 10, Hinton 8, Hunter 8, Ferrell 8, Marks 1, Priddy 1, Weber 1.

     Blocks: Hawkins 3, Ferrell 2, Hinton 2, Marks 1.

     Assists: Marks 41, Ramsey 4, Hunter 1.

     Aces: Henry 3, Marks 3, Ferrell 1, Ramsey 1.

     Digs: Ramsey 19, Brown 8, Henry 8, Landers 7, Marks 7, Hunter 3, Dablow 2, Ferrell 2, Keinath 1.

