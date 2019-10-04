FLOYD KNOBS — Floyd Central continued its hot streak on Thursday with a three-set sweep of visiting Jeffersonville, winning its 10th straight match.
Jeff came out strong and made things tough for Floyd Central in the first two sets. Ultimately the Highlanders were to much for the Red Devils and took all three sets.
Jeffersonville’s Alayna Lacy led the team in every statistical category. She finished with 12 kills, 10 digs, 10 assists, one block and one ace in the loss. Jenna Lake added nine kills and five digs. Hannah Thibideau scored three kills and Elliots Mays had two. Abby Dues also had 10 assists.
Jeffersonville falls to 13-13, the Red Devils go to Bedford North Lawrence for a match on Saturday.
The Highlanders improve to 16-10, they’ll travel to Madison for a match next Thursday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 20 22 14
Floyd Central 25 25 25
JEFF MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Alayna Lacy 12, Jenna Lake 9, Hannah Thibideau 3, Elliot Mays 2.
Blocks: Lacy 1, Lake 1.
Assists: Lacy 10, Abby Dues 10.
Aces: Lacy 1.
Digs: Lacy 10, Lake 5, Alyvia 4, Rachel Lowe 2, Nevaeh Bates 2, Dues 2.
Records: Floyd Central 16-10; Jeffersonville 13-13.
.
ROCK CREEK WINS ON SENIOR NIGHT
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek (20-3) hosted Clarksville Thursday on Senior Night and was able to send the seniors off with a 3-0 win over the visiting Generals.
The Lions also honored Bailey Brown, who dished out her 2,000th assist in Rock Creeks match on Monday. Brown had another solid night on Thursday and finished with 18 assists, seven kills and five digs. Ligia Williams led the Lions with nine kills and also led the team with six blocks. Josie Anderson picked up a team-high 10 digs while Lajoy Williams had eight digs and six kills.
Rock Creek returns to action next Thursday at Trinity Lutheran.
.
ROCK CREEK 3, CLARKSVILLE 0
Clarksville 8 16 10
Rock Creek 25 25 25
ROCK CREEK MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ligia Williams 9, Bailey Brown 7, Lajoy Williams 6, Morgan Schmidt 4, Josie Anderson 1.
Blocks: Li. Williams 6, Morgan Schmidt 1.
Assists: Brown 18, Jenna Rogers 2, Josie Anderson 1.
Aces: Li. Williams 2, Rogers 2, Brown 1, La. Williams 1, Anderson 1.
Digs: Anderson 10, Rogers 8, La. Williams 8, Brown 5, Li. Williams 3, Schmidt 3.
Next: Rock Creek (20-3) plays at Trinity Lutheran next Thursday.
.
PIRATES CLIP REBELS
ELIZABETH — Charlestown got 17 kills from Kayleigh Smith and Lanae Crowe added 11 to pick up the 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14 win against a scrappy South Central team.
Emma Obermeier dished out 20 assists to go with her 15 digs. Hannah Baker led the defense with 21 digs.
Charlestown will play host to Christian Academy next Thursday for Senior Night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.