NEW ALBANY — Floyd Central entered the eight-team Ultra Ankle Challenge on Saturday with a 6-10 record against one of the toughest schedules in the state.
The prepvolleyball.com Z-ratings listed the Highlanders’ slate as the ninth toughest in Indiana. Coach Bart Powell’s squad exited New Albany’s Doghouse with a 10-10 record and a tournament championship that included a victory against Class 3A No. 2 Brownstown Central — 25-17, 25-17 in the championship — that came on the heels of an outstanding effort to knock off 4A No. 13 Castle after falling behind 19-11 in the first set.
The Highlanders caught fire in that set against the Knights, going on a 9-1 run to tie the score at 20 on a slide attack by junior middle hitter Kayden Holcomb, who was one of several key offensive weapons for Floyd Central throughout the day.
Castle responded to regain a 22-21 lead but Floyd remained poised.
Sophomore Natalie Lostutter smashed a cross-court kill to give her team the lead and Holcomb dinked from the middle over Castle’s block to finish off the impressive comeback. While Castle rebounded to take the second set 25-14, the Highlanders rallied after falling behind early in the set to win the decisive set 15-12.
“Our coach called a timeout at 19-11 and talked about how we need to come together as a team. Kayden put a ball down and that really worked for us,” senior defensive specialist Kassidy Hoback said.
Powell also credited more aggressive serving that got Castle team that has imposing size out of sync offensively.
“We started serving a little more aggressive and we were more successful at it, getting them out of system,” Powell said. “When you get on rolls like that, you just loosen up and have fun. That’s exactly what they did in that set. We didn’t quit. We’d been quitting against really good teams. We didn’t quit today.
“It’s a great day for us.”
The win against Castle could be a big turning point for the Highlanders’ young team.
Sophomore Kyra Sharp and freshman Caroline Hilbrich had strong performances throughout the day.
“Their setter [6-foot senior Hannah Kivett] was really good so we decided to hit cross more and their libero was really good so we had to keep it away from her,” Hoback said. “We just kept doing what we were doing. We served aggressively. We just kept running our middles and we were in system a lot.
“We’re definitely a lot better than we were at the start of the season. It feels amazing.”
Floyd Central also came from behind in its first match of the day, dropping its first to Silver Creek 25-20 before bouncing back to take the second 25-19 and third 15-13.
Silver Creek nearly knocked off Castle as well, falling 28-26, 28-26 in that pool-play matchup. Bella Hinton had 10 kills and Katie Hawkins and Anna Dablow chipped in six apiece. The Dragons rebounded from the 1-2 pool-play record to take down New Albany for third place with a 15-25, 25-18, 15-11 victory.
New Albany finished the day 1-3 to fall to 9-4. The Bulldogs, playing without injured outside hitter Tess Owsley for the seventh straight match began the day with a 25-7, 25-14 win against Jeffersonville, but lost in three to Jasper, 19-25, 25-20, 14-16, despite nine kills from Riley Winslow. Brownstown Central won 25-22, 25-16 with Alexis Caldwell’s five kills on 14 attacks leading the way.
Jeffersonville went 0-4 on the day, falling to New Albany, Jasper, Brownstown Central and Columbus North.
