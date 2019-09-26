VOLLEYBALL: Floyd Central, New Albany looking to challenge for HHC title

The Hoosier Hills Conference volleyball race could become captivating as the regular-season hits the final stretch.

With a 5-0 HHC record, Columbus East controls its own destiny. But the Olympians meet a red-hot Floyd Central squad tonight in Floyds Knobs.

For the Highlanders, it's an opportunity to insert themselves — and New Albany — into contention for the title.

So while New Albany takes on Seymour tonight, the Bulldogs would also like to see a positive results for their archrivals at home against Columbus East.

"You'll never hear me say that but it wouldn't hurt," Bulldogs coach Ryan Woosley said.

The Highlanders are 3-1 in league play, the lone loss a 3-2 loss to New Albany, but Floyd Central has been on a roll since then. The Highlanders are 12-10 after Wednesday's win against Louisville Butler extended their winning streak to six.

After impressive wins against Castle and Brownstown Central, the Highlanders catapulted up the indianaprepvolleyball.com Z-ratings, going from the mid-100s up to 63rd in the state. After the victories against No. 17 Castle and No. 20 Brownstown — to go with an earlier win over No. 8 Crown Point — one of just seven teams in the state with three or more wins against Top 25 teams.

The Highlanders, who boast a lineup heavy with freshmen and sophomores, have played the sixth toughest schedule in the state, according to the Z-ratings.

The Highlanders' losses include early-season losses to USA Today Super 25 No. 8-ranked Assumption and New Castle, which is ranked No. 7 in the MaxPreps Top 25 and No. 22 in the USA Today Super 25. They Highlanders were also swept by Providence, which was No. 18 in the USA Today Super 25 at the time.

"You're going to take your lumps from that but you're gonna learn from that. It's been a tough locker room for the last couple weeks. Learning to cope with losing, it takes its toll on you," Floyd Central coach Bart Powell said.

Sophomore Kyra Sharp leads the Highlanders in kills this season with 171 and freshman Caroline Hilbrich has come on strong of late, ranking second with 142.

Top 25 wins

There are seven teams with 3+ wins over the current Z-Rating Top 25.

New Castle - 7

Yorktown - 6

Providence - 4

Munster - 4

Crown Point - 4

McCutcheon - 3

Floyd Central - 3

PODCAST: Volleyball talk, Week 6 football matchups Zach McCrite of indianaprepvolleyball.com talks Clark and Floyd County volleyball and Craig Pearson and Josh Cook break down the Week 6 matchups.

PIONEERS BY THE NUMBERS

• While Providence dropped out of the USA Today Super 25 rankings, the Pioneers still rank No. 18 in the nation by the MaxPreps computer rankings. The Pioneers fell to No. 3 in the indianaprepvolleyball.com Z-Ratings following their loss to New Castle.

• The 1-2 punch of Ali Hornung and Courtney Glotzbach each rank in the Top 25 in Class 4A in kills per set and 3.9 and 3.5 respectively.

• Setter Emma Kaelin is 12th in the state in assists with 9.0 per set.

• Maggie Purichia ranks 30th in the state in blocks at 1.2 per set.

NEW ALBANY'S OWSLEY CLOSE TO RETURNING

New Albany junior Tess Owsley and senior Riley Winslow were a strong 1-2 punch to start the season, but Owsley suffered an oblique injury in a 17-kill performance match against Floyd Central that has kept her sidelined since. The Bulldogs won four straight after the injury but have lost 4 of their past six matches since then.

Owsley had a .349 hitting percentage before the injury that would rank among the top 50 marks in the state. Woosley said she has returned to practice, but they're playing it day-to-day.

"We may play her [Thursday], just listening to her and how her body feels," Woosley said.

In her absence, it's been more work for others. Freshman Alexis Caldwell has taken on a bigger role.

"Alexis Caldwell is getting a lot more time with Tess Owsley being out so she's getting more comfortable. She was hesitant at the beginning of the year but now she's just going at it," Woosley said.

The Bulldog freshman has three double-digit kill performances and is averaging 2.5 kills per set since Owsley went down after posting 1.7 kills prior to Owsley's injury.

"We have Riley and Tess. If we can get [Caldwell] feeling it, and being confident in her game, we have a three-headed monster. Lauren Naville usually plays middle but has started to hit right. She's really progressed. That's four kids really playing well. I'm happy with how we've played. We've competed every game. We've lost [four] without her but we're in them," Woosley said.

SENIOR SETTERS HIT MILESTONES

Jeffersonville senior Alayna Lacy, who has played roles as a middle and outside hitter during her career as well, surpassed 1,000 assists in recent action for the Red Devils. Rock Creek's Bailey Brown has also surpassed the 1,000 mark in her career as has Halle Rankin at Christian Academy.

Silver Creek four-year starter Maci Garrison surpassed 3,000 career assists early this season. Garrison has helped the Dragons make back-to-back Class 3A Final Four appearances.

"I have been doing this a long time and she is the best leader that I have ever coached. She is a very talented kid who comes to practices and works as hard or harder than anyone in the gym. Her passion and energy for the game are like none that I have ever witnessed as a coach," SC coach Jeff Zimmerman said. "She is the first to congratulate and encourage when needed and she also isn’t afraid to let someone know that they need to step up their game as well. Kids gravitate towards Macie."

Lacy is a similar team anchor for the Red Devils, helping them to a solid 9-9 start to the season in coach Wes Briscoe's first year with the program. Lacy leads Jeffersonville in kills as well.

"This year, we started using her as a hitter but that's because we had a lot of people out," Briscoe said. "She can make all the sets. She can go to a knee and set the ball, she can run 12 feet off the net, pivot and push the ball out. Right now, I don't feel that there's anyone better in our area, maybe Maci Garrison at Silver Creek. She really anchors our team. She really gives us a chance in every match. If our defense is playing well, I know she can get the ball to the hitters."

WARRIOR SENIORS WIN ON SENIOR NIGHT

Christian Academy's Kendall Kerberg and Halle Rankin celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a 3-0 win against Lanesville, improving to 11-9. The duo have been a part of more than 100 match victories during their varsity careers.

While the Warriors are not on target to match the success of recent years — it's awfully hard to match three straight state finals trips — it's been a solid year.

"They've been a huge part of the success of this program. They've been to three straight state championships. Those banners wouldn't be up on the wall without them," coach Chrissy Millen said afterward.

Kerberg has been a key offensive threat for the Warriors since her freshman year but this season she's handled a feature role. She ranks third in Indiana with 6.2 kills-per-set.

"When I think about high school, I just think about high school volleyball. This has been the best four years of my life," Kerberg said. "We've had a successful four years, going to state three years in a row. I love everything about this program. I'm really excited to leave it better than I found it. My favorite part about this year is my team has really come together. It was hard to find ourselves but our team has been super close."