NEW ALBANY — Floyd Central didn’t drop a set en route to taking home the team title in New Albany’s inaugural John Breeding Invitational on Saturday.
The 10th-ranked Highlanders swept Jeffersonville 25-13, 25-13, Brownstown Central 25-17, 25-9 and Castle 25-23, 25-21 in Pool B before beating the host Bulldogs 25-17, 25-20 in the final.
New Albany swept Silver Creek 25-22, 25-23, Louisville Central 25-13, 25-19 and Evansville North 25-22, 25-16 in Pool A en route to the championship match.
Castle defeated Evansville North 25-11, 25-17 in the third-place match while Silver Creek beat Brownstown Central 25-14, 25-22 for fifth. Jeffersonville outlasted Louisville Central 25-17, 15-25, 15-8 in the seventh-place match.
The Highlanders (15-6), who played at Jasper on Monday night, visit Columbus East at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Bulldogs (11-6) visit Columbus North at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
The Dragons (12-7) host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. tonight before visiting Providence at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
The Red Devils (4-11), who hosted North Harrison on Monday night, visit Providence at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
JOHN BREEDING INVITATIONAL
Saturday at New Albany
POOL A
New Albany d. Silver Creek 25-22, 25-23; Evansville North d. Louisville Central 25-16, 25-12; New Albany d. Louisville Central 25-13, 25-19; Evansville North d. Silver Creek 25-15, 28-26; Silver Creek d. Louisville Central 25-11, 25-10; New Albany d. Evansville North 25-22, 25-16.
NEW ALBANY 2, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 22 23
New Albany 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: SC — Addison Makun 11, Ellie Priddy 5, Macy Ferrell 3, Riley Wickens 3, Maddie Hunter 3, Abby Larson 2. NA — Alexis Caldwell 11, Ellie Scharlow 7, Ashlyn Clifton 5, Callie Loesch 1.
Assists: SC — Hannah Zimmerman 11, Caroline Emly 9, Kiki Brown 3, Priddy 3. NA — Cheyenne Palmer 21.
Aces: SC — Brown 2. NA — Alexis Caldwell 3, Cheyenne Palmer 2, Reese Stivers 1.
Digs: SC — Brown 11, Zimmerman 6, Emly 5, Ava Kopf 4, Hunter 4, Audrey Landers 3, Ferrell 2, Larson 2, Wickens 1. NA — Alexis Caldwell 12, Reese Stivers 7, Ellie Scharlow 6, Ashlyn Clifton 4, Cheyenne Palmer 2.
Blocks: SC — Makun 3, Priddy 3, Larson 2, Ferrell 1. NA — Gretchen Sprecher 2, Alexis Caldwell 1, Ellie Scharlow 1.
NEW ALBANY 2, LOUISVILLE CENTRAL 0
Lou. Central 13 19
New Albany 25 25
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Caldwell 7, Clifton 7, Sprecher 5, Scharlow 4, Loesch 1, Palmer 1, Charlotte Fisher 1.
Assists: Palmer 19.
Aces: Caldwell 5, Clifton 4, Stivers 2, Kennedy Pease 1.
Digs: Clifton 6, Scharlow 4, Caldwell 4, Morgan Tyler 2, Pease 1, Stivers 1, Palmer 1, Sprecher 1, Fisher 1.
Blocks: Palmer 3, Clifton 2, Loesch 1.
EVANSVILLE NORTH 2, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 15 26
Evans. North 25 28
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Larson 7, Priddy 6, Wickens 5, Makun 4, Ferrell 2, Hunter 2.
Assists: Priddy 9, Zimmerman 9, Emly 5, Brown 3.
Aces: Priddy 3.
Blocks: Makun 4, Priddy 2, Larson 1.
Digs: Brown 17, Landers 6, Zimmerman 6, Hunter 4, Priddy 4, Wickens 2, Aryn Heeke 2, Makun 1, Ferrell 1, Emly 1.
NEW ALBANY 2, EVANSVILLE NORTH 0
Evans. North 22 16
New Albany 25 25
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Caldwell 10, Scharlow 10, Palmer 4, Clifton 3, Loesch 2.
Assists: Palmer 20, Stivers 3, Clifton 3.
Aces: Caldwell 1, Loesch 1.
Digs: Palmer 9, Scharlow 7, Stivers 7, Caldwell 7, Clifton 4.
Blocks: Loesch 5, Sprecher 2, Scharlow 2, Caldwell 1, Palmer 1.
SILVER CREEK 2, LOUISVILLE CENTRAL 0
Louisville Central 11 10
Silver Creek 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Makun 6, Priddy 6, Carley Birk 3, Brooklynn Renn 2, Kessa Kemmer 2, Ferrell 2, Larson 2, Wickens 1, Olivia Thomas 1.
Assists: Priddy 9, Zimmerman 5, Emly 4, Emly Brown 3, Kopf 1.
Aces: Rylie Biggs 3, Heeke 3, Brown 2, Priddy 1.
Digs: Brown 7, Priddy 6, Kopf 6, Emly 3, Biggs 3, Renn 2, Ferrell 2, Wickens 2, Makun 1, Landers 1, Heeke 1.
Blocks: Makun 3, Thomas 1, Renn 1, Birk 1.
POOL B
Floyd Central d. Jeffersonville 25-13, 25-13; Castle d. Brownstown Central 25-15, 25-15; Floyd Central d. Brownstown 25-17, 25-9; Castle d. Jeff 25-15, 25-17; Brownstown d. Jeff 25-19, 25-20; Floyd Central d. Castle 25-23, 25-21.
FLOYD CENTRAL 2, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 13 13
Floyd Central 25 25
FC STATISTICS
Kills: Nora GIbson 4, Callie Jo Celichowski 4, Jenna Heidbreder 2, Kylie Minnis 2, Caroline Hilbrich 1, Laney Sharp 1.
Assists: Carly Fonda 11, Mandy Hess 2, Emily Cook 1.
Aces: Hess 4, Hilbrich 2, Emily Cook 1, Izzy Fields 1, Fonda 1.
Blocks: Heidbreder 2, Fonda 2, Gibson 1, Celichowski 1, Minnis 1.
Digs: Hess 10, Hilbrich 4, Fonda 3, Laken Wenning 3, Ella Davidson 3, Gibson 2, Cook 1.
FLOYD CENTRAL 2, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 0
Brownstown 17 8
Floyd Central 25 25
FC STATISTICS
Kills: Gibson 9, Celichowski 7, Heidbreder 6, Hilbrich 4, Fonda 3, Sharp 2.
Assists: Fonda 27, Hess 2, Hilbrich 1, Fields 1.
Aces: Davidson 2, Hilbrich 2, Fields 1.
Blocks: Celichowski 2, Gibson 1, Heidbreder 1.
Digs: Hilbrich 13, Hess 11, Sharp 3, Fonda 3, Heidbreder 2, Cook 2, Wenning 2, Davidson 1, Fields 1, Gibson 1.
FLOYD CENTRAL 2, CASTLE 0
Castle 23 21
Floyd Central 25 25
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND
FINAL: FLOYD CENTRAL 2, NEW ALBANY 0
Floyd Central 25 25
New Albany 17 20
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Caldwell 9, Scharlow 7, Clifton 1, Sprecher 1, Loesch 1.
Assists: Palmer 12, Scharlow 2, Stivers 2, Caldwell 1, Clifton 1.
Aces: Scharlow 3, Caldwell 1.
Digs: Caldwell 12, Clifton 9, Stivers 8, Palmer 6, Scharlow 4, Sprecher 1, Loesch 1.
Blocks: Sprecher 3, Caldwell 2, Clifton 1.
3RD: CASTLE 2, EVANSVILLE NORTH 0
Ev. North 11 17
Castle 25 25
5TH: SILVER CREEK 2, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 0
Silver Creek 25 25
Brownstown 14 22
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Hunter 7, Makun 5, Larson 4, Ferrell 4, Priddy 3, Oliva Thomas 1, Wickens 1.
Assists: Brown 8, Priddy 7, Emly 6, Zimmerman 3.
Aces: Brown 2, Ferrell 2, Hunter 2, Priddy 1, Ava Kopf 1.
Blocks: Makun 4, Larson 2, Hunter 1, Thomas 1.
Digs: Brown 14, Hunter 7, Priddy 6, Landers 2, Kopf 2, Emly 2, Ferrell 1.
7TH: JEFFERSONVILLE 2, LOUISVILLE CENTRAL 1
Lou. Central 17 25 8
Jeffersonville 25 15 15
