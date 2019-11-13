Providence senior Courtney Glotzbach and junior Ali Hornung were among 14 players in Class 4A named first-team All-State by the Indiana Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday and Silver Creek senior Macie Garrison received the same honor in Class 3A.

Glotzbach and Garrison will both play at Division I Jacksonville State next year. Hornung is committed to Purdue.

Hornung and Glotzbach were the 1-2 punch that led the Pioneers to a 29-2 record and a national ranking before falling to Center Grove in the regional finals.

This season, Hornung led the Pioneers with 392 kills, while Glotzbach had 362.

Garrison, the Dragons’ setter, also led her team to the regional finals in Class 3A. Garrison had 767 assists, a career-high 250 digs and 159 kills this season.

Providence senior Ceci Rush, a Louisville recruit, was second-team All-State in Class 4A. She had a team-high 339 digs this season. Silver Creek’s Bella Hinton earned Second-Team All-State in Class 3A.

New Washington senior Audrey Eurton, who will sign today to play at Eastern Kentucky, earned Second-Team All-State honors in Class A.

IHSVCA All-State Teams

Class 4A

FIRST TEAM

Savana Chacon, Crown Point High School

Ashley Eck, Center Grove High School

Delaney Garner, Hamilton Southeastern High School

Courtney Glotzbach, Providence High School

MJ Hammill, Center Grove High School

Ali Hornung, Providence High School

Brooke Humphrey, McCutcheon High School

Carly Mills, Hamilton Southeastern High School

Maebry Shaffmaster, New Castle High School

Melanie Shaffmaster, New Castle High School

Laila Smith, New Castle High School

Ellee Stinson, Yorktown High School

Kate Vinson, Yorktown High School

Abby Weber, Hamilton Southeastern High School

SECOND TEAM

Lexie Almodovar, Noblesville

Madison Banter, Crown Point

Grace Boggess, Center Grove

Emily Brown, McCutcheon

Victoria Bulmahn, Mt Vernon Fortville

Chloe Chacoine, McCutcheon

Bailey Cox, New Castle

Emma Halter, Roncalli

Rilee Jessee, Columbus East

Lilian Leiner, HSE

Abby Maesch, Avon

Ceci Rush, Providence

Olivia Utterback, Plainfield

Courtney Watkins Yorktown

CLASS 3A

FIRST-TEAM

Helen Beach, Muncie Burris High School

Taylor Brandsfield, FW Bishop Luers High School

Macie Garrison, Silver Creek High School

Delaney Hogan, FW Bishop Dwenger High School

Molly Hunt, Delta High School

Kambree Lucas, Northview High School

Kaley Lyons, FW Bishop Dwenger High School

Kendra McCory, Brownstown Central High School

Reagan Nuss, Brownstown Central High School

Riley Nuss, Brownstown Central High School

Madison Payne, Northwood High School

Brooke Smith, Leo High School

Elise Swiskck, New Prairie High School

SECOND-TEAM

Maggie Castleman, Heritage High School

Keeli Darlage, Brownstown Central High School

Eva Hudson, FW Bishop Dwenger High School

Isabella Hinton, Silver Creek High School

Madison Layden, Northwestern High School

Kendall Miller , Northwood High School

Ashlyn Meyer, Angola High School

Caroline Mullet, Northwood High School

Mara Perrt, Muncie Burris High School

Asia Povlin, Sullivan High School

Ryan Rednour, Leo High School

Maddie Siegel, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School

Caitlyn Snyder, Angola High School

Anna Wuensch, Bishop Chatard High School

Class A

Second-Team

Audrey Eurton, New Washington

Tags

Recommended for you