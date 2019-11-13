Providence senior Courtney Glotzbach and junior Ali Hornung were among 14 players in Class 4A named first-team All-State by the Indiana Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday and Silver Creek senior Macie Garrison received the same honor in Class 3A.
Glotzbach and Garrison will both play at Division I Jacksonville State next year. Hornung is committed to Purdue.
Hornung and Glotzbach were the 1-2 punch that led the Pioneers to a 29-2 record and a national ranking before falling to Center Grove in the regional finals.
This season, Hornung led the Pioneers with 392 kills, while Glotzbach had 362.
Garrison, the Dragons’ setter, also led her team to the regional finals in Class 3A. Garrison had 767 assists, a career-high 250 digs and 159 kills this season.
Providence senior Ceci Rush, a Louisville recruit, was second-team All-State in Class 4A. She had a team-high 339 digs this season. Silver Creek’s Bella Hinton earned Second-Team All-State in Class 3A.
New Washington senior Audrey Eurton, who will sign today to play at Eastern Kentucky, earned Second-Team All-State honors in Class A.
IHSVCA All-State Teams
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM
Savana Chacon, Crown Point High School
Ashley Eck, Center Grove High School
Delaney Garner, Hamilton Southeastern High School
Courtney Glotzbach, Providence High School
MJ Hammill, Center Grove High School
Ali Hornung, Providence High School
Brooke Humphrey, McCutcheon High School
Carly Mills, Hamilton Southeastern High School
Maebry Shaffmaster, New Castle High School
Melanie Shaffmaster, New Castle High School
Laila Smith, New Castle High School
Ellee Stinson, Yorktown High School
Kate Vinson, Yorktown High School
Abby Weber, Hamilton Southeastern High School
SECOND TEAM
Lexie Almodovar, Noblesville
Madison Banter, Crown Point
Grace Boggess, Center Grove
Emily Brown, McCutcheon
Victoria Bulmahn, Mt Vernon Fortville
Chloe Chacoine, McCutcheon
Bailey Cox, New Castle
Emma Halter, Roncalli
Rilee Jessee, Columbus East
Lilian Leiner, HSE
Abby Maesch, Avon
Ceci Rush, Providence
Olivia Utterback, Plainfield
Courtney Watkins Yorktown
CLASS 3A
FIRST-TEAM
Helen Beach, Muncie Burris High School
Taylor Brandsfield, FW Bishop Luers High School
Macie Garrison, Silver Creek High School
Delaney Hogan, FW Bishop Dwenger High School
Molly Hunt, Delta High School
Kambree Lucas, Northview High School
Kaley Lyons, FW Bishop Dwenger High School
Kendra McCory, Brownstown Central High School
Reagan Nuss, Brownstown Central High School
Riley Nuss, Brownstown Central High School
Madison Payne, Northwood High School
Brooke Smith, Leo High School
Elise Swiskck, New Prairie High School
SECOND-TEAM
Maggie Castleman, Heritage High School
Keeli Darlage, Brownstown Central High School
Eva Hudson, FW Bishop Dwenger High School
Isabella Hinton, Silver Creek High School
Madison Layden, Northwestern High School
Kendall Miller , Northwood High School
Ashlyn Meyer, Angola High School
Caroline Mullet, Northwood High School
Mara Perrt, Muncie Burris High School
Asia Povlin, Sullivan High School
Ryan Rednour, Leo High School
Maddie Siegel, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School
Caitlyn Snyder, Angola High School
Anna Wuensch, Bishop Chatard High School
Class A
Second-Team
Audrey Eurton, New Washington
