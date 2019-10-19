HENRYVILLE — The Henryville Hornets roared into Saturday night's sectional championship by virtue of a four-set win over Mitchell.
The Hornets (17-9) captured the first set 25-22 and finished off the Bluejackets with three consecutive points.
During the second set, the lead veered back and forth, but ultimately Mitchell prevailed with a 25-22 win.
"We've had a season of tentative second games, and I don't know why that is," Henryville coach Christy Nunn said. "The thing is if we can be consistent and find our power hitters, we are fine. We were letting them control the ball and weren't able to find our power. After that second game we talked about controlling the tempo and once we did that we were fine."
Fine as in dominating. The Hornets demolished Mitchell in the third set 25-14 and then rolled again in the decisive set, finishing them off 25-14 and capturing the final 11 points of the contest.
Junior setter Riley Nunn stuffed the stat sheet with 36 assists, 7 aces and 8 kills. Kylie Lacy finished with 12 kills and Charleigh Ryan added 10.
Coach Nunn said she was proud of the way her squad finished off Mitchell so decisively.
"We started off this season was two goals, to win conference and to win sectional - we've done or are in position to do both," she said. "Of course, they want to win state and I'm happy for that. But this is a competitive group that wants to do their best. They've overcome some things this year and it's good to see us playing our best when we need it."
Semifinal
Henryville (17-9) 25 22 25 25 - 3
Mitchell (15-12) 22 25 14 14
H: Riley Nunn, 36 assists, 7 aces, 8 kills; Charleigh Ryan 10 kills; Haley Terry 9 kills, 3 blocks; Kylie Lacy 12 kills.
