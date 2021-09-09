VOLLEYBALL: Highlanders best Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY — Floyd Central won a tightly-contested first set and rode that to a 25-23, 25-13, 25-20 sweep of host New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday night.
The first set was key for the Highlanders, who were coming off five straight losses against top-flight competition.
“We’ve been playing some high-level matches the last 10 days and it’s taken the energy out of us a little bit,” Floyd Central coach Bart Powell said. “We started way too slow. Five losses will do that to you, it takes a toll. Then we got rolling. We needed the momentum and we needed the confidence.”
It was tied 6-all when the Highlanders (7-7, 3-1) scored four consecutive points, sparked by a Natalie Lostutter kill and a Callie Jo Celichowski block. New Albany stayed close and trailed 12-10 after an ace by Cheyenne Palmer.
It remained close and was tied at 22 late before a pair of service errors — a reoccurring problem for the Bulldogs — helped Floyd to a two-point victory.
“Overall we’re right there. We just have to get rid of some of those unforced errors,” said New Albany coach Ryan Woosley. “We just kept serving long and not making an adjustment.”
The second set followed the same scoring pattern as the first early on. It was tied 6-all before the Highlanders scored four in a row again. The Bulldogs got within 12-9 on a kill by Kamori Knight, however it was all Floyd after that.
A pair of kills by Kylie Minnis were part of an 8-1 run as the Highlanders pulled out to a 20-10 lead. Kaylee Hunt took over from there with a block and two kills — including the set-winner.
“That second set was one of the best sets we’ve played this year,” Powell said.
On the other side of the net. Woosley’s team was a step behind.
“It was almost like they were thinking about the last point during the current point. There’s still some growth that needs to happen,” he said. “We’re still playing well, but tonight wasn’t our best.”
Looking to fight back in the third set, New Albany got off to a fast start and led 4-1. However that momentum didn’t last. Floyd Central, behind kills from Caroline Hilbrich, fought back to tie it at 8.
Down 10-8, New Albany didn’t fold. An ace by Palmer tied it at 11 before the Highlanders surged again. A kill by Jenna Heidbreder put Floyd Central on top 19-14 and it was 22-14 after a Keegan Kaiser ace.
New Albany made the Highlanders sweat with a late run that cut the deficit to four (22-18) before a service error by the Bulldogs ended that surge.
It was 23-19 when Hilbrich and Celichowski had kills to ice the set, and the sweep.
“We gave ourselves a chance in the first and fought back in the third,” Woosley said.
For Floyd Central, Hunt finished with seven kills while Lostutter, Celichowski and Minnis had six each. Mandy Hess dished out 16 assists and Emily Cook had 12 while Laken Wenning tallied 12 digs.
The Bulldogs (9-2, 2-1) are back in action Tuesday, when they host Jeffersonville in another HHC matchup.
“Everything is still up for grabs in the conference,” Woosley said.
The Highlanders, meanwhile, host Providence next Wednesday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, NEW ALBANY 0
Floyd Central 25 25 25
New Albany 23 13 20
JV: Floyd Central 25-16, 25-9