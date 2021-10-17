VOLLEYBALL: Highlanders end Pioneers' reign

CLARKSVILLE — Floyd Central did it.
The Highlanders overcame a five-point deficit late in the fourth set, then surged late in the fifth set to post a 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11 win over the host Pioneers in the final of the Class 4A Providence Sectional on Saturday night at the Larkin Center.
The victory gave Floyd its 20th sectional title, but first since 2016, while ending the Pioneers' streak of 10 consecutive sectional championships.
“I’ve been to seven semistates. I’ve been to the state finals three times. I’ve coached 36 years. And, this is a Top 10 moment. It’s one of the best volleyball matches, win or lose, that I’ve been involved with,” Highlanders head coach Bart Powell said. “You just don’t walk in this building and beat them.”
Floyd Central (22-11) will face ninth-ranked Castle (29-2) at 11 a.m. next Saturday in the first semifinal of the Bloomington North Regional. Center Grove (22-9) will take on No. 10 Columbus East (27-4) at 1 p.m. in the second semi. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
The loss ended the season for Providence (20-9), as well as its nine-year winning streak over Floyd Central. Included in that was a four-set win in the Knobs earlier this season. That, plus their 10-year run as sectional champions, gave the host Pioneers a decided edge as a program. This season’s squad, however, was Coach Terri Purichia’s youngest ever — and that lack of experience showed up against a talented and motivated Highlanders team.
“I felt this was the first night in quite a long time we showed our youth and inexperience,” Purichia said. “Their inexperience in this sectional environment reared its ugly head a couple of times.”
Saturday night's sectional final was close from the get-go.
In the first set, a kill by Providence freshman Abby Julius tied the score at 6, but three straight shots by the Pioneers went awry and the Highlanders led 9-6.
Providence would fight back to regain the lead, at 17-16, but a frontline block by Floyd Central sophomore Jenna Heidbreder, followed by two aces by junior Caroline Hilbrich, sparked a 5-0 run that put the Highlanders up 21-17.
Kills by junior Kylie Minnis and Heidbreder, as well as an ace by junior Kasey Quenichet, helped Floyd win the first set by five points.
Providence didn’t blink. The second set was as close as the first, tied eight times (the final time at 18) before the Pioneers made their move. A pair of kills by junior Grace Purichia helped Providence to a 21-19 lead. A short time later, another Purichia kill clinched the five-point win for the Pioneers.
Floyd Central jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the third set, but a 9-2 run by the Pioneers put them on top 10-7. Providence was in control after that and led 20-14 after a kill by Purichia. The Highlanders kept fighting and pulled within 23-21 before kills by sophomores Nicole Stratford and Makenzie Wagner sealed the two-point triumph.
Providence looked to put it away in the fourth set, taking control early and leading 12-8 after a kill by Stratford. Not long after, a kill by sophomore Lilly Tappel put the Pioneers up 16-11, nine points from the sectional title.
“We made so many hitting errors down the stretch, we hit a lot of balls out of bounds in set four and set five,” Purichia said.
On the other side of the net, the Highlanders remained poised.
“Our kids had the winning mentality. Down 16-11 in the fourth, they didn’t quit,” said Powell.
A 9-2 Highlanders' run, capped on a kill by Hilbrich, put Floyd Central up 20-18. The Pioneers tied it at 20, but Floyd closed out the set on a 5-2 surge.
Like the previous four sets, the fifth was back-and-forth. Floyd led 8-5 after a Minnis kill, but Providence fought back to take an 11-10 lead after a kill by sophomore Lilly Kaiser.
The Highlanders, however, scored five straight points — capped off by Hilbrich kill — to close out the match.
Senior Natalie Lostutter led Floyd Central with 17 kills while Hilbrich and Heidbreder had 11 apiece. Mandy Hess dished out 31 assists while Quenichet had 18 digs.
For Providence, Purichia and Wagner had 13 kills each. Purichia also had 37 assists and two aces. Stratford finished with 17 digs to lead the Pioneers.
“I can’t say anything about my team’s performance, I really just need to compliment Floyd Central. They played phenomenally well," Coach Purichia said. "It just wasn’t our night."
In Saturday morning's semifinals, Floyd Central swept Jennings County 25-11, 25-10, 25-23 while the Pioneers rolled 25-15, 25-13, 25-14 over New Albany.
.
CLASS 4A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Saturday night's final at the Larkin Center
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Floyd Central 25 20 22 25 15
Providence 20 25 25 22 11
STAT LEADERS
Floyd Central: Kills — Lostutter 17, Heidbreder 11, Hilbrich 11; Digs — Quenichet 18, Kaiser 12, Assists — Hess 31, Cook 24; Aces — Hilbrich 3.
Providence: Kills — Purichia 13, Wagner 13, Tappel 11; Assists — Purichia 37; Digs — Stratford 17, Bansbach 13; Aces — Purichia 2, Stratford 2.