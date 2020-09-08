SELLERSBURG — Visiting Floyd Central handed Silver Creek its first loss of the season, rallying for a 22-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17, 15-10 victory Monday night.
Senior Kayden Holcomb led the Highlanders' attack with 15 kills while sophomore Caroline Hilbrich tallied 12. Holcomb and Kaylee Hunt tallied four blocks apiece, while Anna Hilbrich tallied team-highs in digs (23) and aces (two) while Caroline Hilbrich added 17 digs.
Anna Dablow led the Dragons with 12 kills while Maddie Hunter added 10. Abby Marks and Hanna Zimmerman dished out 19 assists apiece while Marks also registered three service aces. Macy Ferrell topped Creek with four blocks while Mallory Ramsey recorded 18 digs.
Floyd Central (5-3) hosts Class 2A No. 5 Barr-Reeve at 6 p.m. Wednesday before hosting New Albany on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Silver Creek (6-1) plays at Corydon Central at 6 pm. Wednesday night before visiting reigning 3A state champ Brownstown Central on Thursday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, SILVER CREEK 2
Floyd Central 22 25 21 25 15
Silver Creek 25 16 25 17 10
SC STATISTICS
Kills: FC — Kayden Holcomb 15, Caroline Hilbrich 12, Jenna Heidbreder 7, Natalie Lostutter 6, Kaylee Hunt 6, Kylie Minnis 5, Emily Cook 2. SC — Anna Dablow 12, Maddie Hunter 10, Macy Ferrell 9, Bella Hinton 8, Katie Hawkins 3.
Blocks: FC — Holcomb 4, Hunt 4. SC — Ferrell 4, Hawkins 3, Hinton 3.
Assists: FC — Courtney Combs 13, Mandy Hess 12, Emily Cook 9. SC — Abby Marks 19, Hanna Zimmerman 19, Mallory Ramsey 3.
Aces: FC — Anna Hilbrich 3, Combs 2, Holcomb 2. SC — Marks 3, Ramsey 2.
Digs: FC — A. Hilbrich 23, C. Hilbrich 17, Kasey Quenichet 14, Combs 7, Hess 6. SC — Ramsey 18, Hinton 11, Zimmerman 8, Marks 8, Kiki Brown 7, Ferrell 5, Ellie Priddy 3, Audrey Landers 3, Dablow 3, Hunter 3, Katie Henry 3.
