FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central remained red hot, and jumped back into the thick of the Hoosier Hills Conference race Thursday night.
Natalie Lostutter had 14 kills to lead the Highlanders to a 25-19, 25-23, 25-19 sweep of visiting Columbus East.
The victory — its seventh straight — puts Floyd (13-10, 4-1) a game behind New Albany (15-7, 6-1 after Thursday night's sweep Seymour) and a half-game behind the Olympians (8-5, 5-1) in the HHC.
"It's a huge win, huge win," Highlanders coach Bart Powell said. "We've still got to win two to win, or share, the conference championship, but we fought our way back in."
Floyd fought through the first set, then fought back in the second.
"I thought we played OK in the first. We were trying to feel our way and didn’t have a whole lot of energy, but we were doing a lot of good things," Powell said. "Then I thought we started out the second set bad. I thought we were very flat and complacent and Columbus East changed a couple things that we didn’t adjust to very well to begin with. They were controlling the tempo of the game and 19-11 hit — that was the exact same score that it was on Saturday [in a comeback win over Castle at the Ultra Ankle Challenge] — and they just didn’t quit. Each point they got a lot more energy."
The Highlanders carried that over into the third set, jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead. Floyd cruised from there.
Kayden Holcomb and Kyra Sharp added nine kills apiece while freshman Caroline Hilbrich had seven. Holcomb also had a pair of blocks. Additionally, she finished with five digs, helping replace sophomore libero Keegan Kaiser, who went out early with a hand injury.
"A lot of people played out of position tonight," Powell said. "Our libero got hurt, blew her hand up, and Katie Holcomb went in there and just absolutely did a fabulous job playing middle back defense. ... She’s just so full of energy. I think she’s probably our team leader out there. She never gets frustrated. For her to stay out there for those how ever many rotations was just huge."
Hilbrich led Floyd with seven digs while Kassidy Hoback added five as well. Lizzy Kane contributed 20 assists, while Courtney Combs added 18. Meanwhile Anna Hilbrich led the way serving wise with four aces, while Combs contributed three.
The Highlanders, who next play at Louisville Presentation at 7 p.m. Monday, have a pair of conference matches remaining — next Thursday against Jeffersonville and Oct. 10 at Madison.
