VOLLEYBALL: Hornets have grown into champions

HENRYVILLE — Henryville coach Christy Nunn has seen most of her six seniors grow up — including one from birth — before her very eyes.
Last Saturday night, she watched as the sextet — setter Riley Nunn, libero Avery King, outside hitter Charleigh Ryan, defensive specialist Dilyn Roberts, opposite-side hitter Jensen Smith and opposite-side hitter Anna Knecht — helped lead the Hornets to their second consecutive sectional title.
“Many of them I coached in fifth grade, and some in club back in the day. This is a competitive group who have been competitive from the beginning!” said Nunn, whose team will compete in Saturday’s Class 2A Mitchell Regional. “Three of the seniors started varsity as freshmen and most of the others joined the varsity as sophomores. They bring to the floor experiences from playing against Division I players as freshmen, and surviving.”
In their freshman year, the fall of 2017, Henryville went 11-15 and was swept by eventual state runner-up Christian Academy and standout Alli Stumler in the first round of the sectional. The next year the Hornets went 11-13 and once again were swept by the eventual state runner-up Warriors in the sectional. Last year, though, they turned the corner.
Henryville won its first sectional title since 2015 while going 20-10 last season, which ended with a loss to Barr-Reeve in the regional semifinals. The Hornets have carried that momentum over into 2020.
Henryville lost its season-opener to Class A No. 1 Trinity Lutheran, but won 14 of its next 15. The Hornets then dropped a pair of matches at Corydon Central’s invitational and another to A No. 7 Springs Valley at its invite. Henryville, however, closed the regular season with six wins in a row, then dropped only one set en route to claiming the first back-to-back sectional titles in program history last week at Mitchell.
“The best thing about this season is at different points of the season, or even different games, I have had different players, or my team as a whole, step up,” Nunn said. “If one person is struggling the team rallies around them and picks up the slack. They have really worked so well to become a team this year. I am very proud of them for that.”
Henryville is led by Riley Nunn, the coach’s daughter, who tops the team in aces (49), digs (250) and assists (442) while ranking second in total blocks (25) and fourth in kills (89).
Meanwhile Ryan is second on the squad in kills (135) and aces (36), as well as third in digs (169). King is second in digs (174) and assists (39) while ranking fifth in aces (21). Roberts is fourth in total blocks while Smith and Knecht, who just joined the team this year, contribute as well.
But they don’t do it alone. Sophomore outside hitter Kylie Tyra Lacy tops the team with 185 kills while junior middle hitter/blocker Claire Tucker is third in kills (91) and total blocks (14). Junior middle hitter/blocker Haley Terry leads the Hornets in total blocks (39) and is third in aces (35) while sophomore defensive specialist Taylor Long ranks fourth in digs (167).
“The key to our team’s success is our working together,” Christy Nunn said. “The girls have stepped up their defense — we are able to play a faster tempo game — and they can find a way to make plays to get themselves out of a bad situation. I have a great mix of experience on my team this year, and that experience has helped them be successful.”
The Hornets (26-5) hope to carry that success over to Saturday, when they take on No. 5 Tecumseh (23-3) at around 1 p.m. in the second semifinal of the Mitchell Regional. Top-ranked Barr-Reeve (31-3) will face North Decatur (19-7) in the first semi at 11 a.m. The final is slated for 7 p.m. that night.
“These girls have taken the time to learn the game of volleyball,” Nunn said. “I trust them on the court. This year is one of the first times I feel I can have true conversations about the game and strategies, rather than putting out fires during a game. ... It has been an absolute pleasure to coach these girls, they are fun to work with.”
CLASS 2A MITCHELL SECTIONAL
Match 1: Mitchell d. Clarksville 25-13, 25-5, 25-6
Match 2: Henryville d. Eastern 3-0
Match 3: Crawford County d. Austin 27-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-12
Match 4: Mitchell d. Paoli 25-19, 25-19, 25-11
Match 5: Henryville d. Crawford County 25-16, 25-12, 25-12
Final: Henryville d. Mitchell 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12
CLASS 2A MITCHELL REGIONAL
Match 1: Barr-Reeve (31-3) vs. North Decatur (19-7), 11 a.m. Saturday
Match 2: Henryville (26-5) vs. Tecumseh (23-3), 1 p.m. Saturday
Final: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday