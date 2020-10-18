MITCHELL — Henryville made it two in a row Saturday night.
That's when the Hornets downed the host Bluejackets 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12 in the Class 2A Mitchell Sectional final.
Henryville advanced to the championship with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-12 sweep of Crawford County in the sectional semifinals earlier in the day.
The Hornets (26-5) will next take on No. 5 Tecumseh (23-3) at around 11:30 a.m. next Saturday in the second semifinal of the Mitchell Regional. Top-ranked Barr-Reeve (31-3) will face North Decatur (18-7) in the first semi at 10 a.m. The final is slated for 7 p.m. that night.
