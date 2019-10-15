VOLLEYBALL: Hornets roll to 6th straight win in sectional opener

HENRYVILLE — After a slow start to the season earmarked by illness and injuries, Henryville appears to be rounding into form at just the right time.
Tuesday night the host Hornets won their sixth consecutive match, clipping Crawford County 25-20, 20-25, 25-16, 25-17 in the first round of the Class 2A Henryville Sectional.
The Hornets (16-9) will face Mitchell (15-10) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first sectional semifinal as they chase their first title since 2015.
It’s a far cry from where Henryville started its season, with three straight losses.
“The season started a little rough. We had a lot of injuries, a lot of sickness, a lot of people were out, including me,” said senior middle hitter/blocker Emily Bush, who was sidelined by an ankle injury. “As the team got better, and back together, we have definitely improved a lot and we’re definitely on our best game.”
“I’ve probably started eight different lineups with injuries and illnesses and things like that. But we talked about, ‘It’s not where we start, it’s where we end,’” Hornets coach Christy Nunn said. “Once we started getting people back we went on a good run of wins. We’ve had a couple hiccups when we haven’t had our natural lineup in, but these last few games we’ve really tried to find a way to win no matter what.”
Henryville won the first set by five points, before the Wolfpack took the second by the same margin.
“We became tentative in the second game,” Nunn said. “Crawford County’s very good at changing what we do and how we play, and they did it very well the second game. The third game we talked about it, we regrouped and we played our game. We tried, if they put the ball over on the second or third hit, we made our game out of it. We didn’t get into a war of taking it back over.”
The Hornets opened up an early 8-3 lead in the pivotal third set before Crawford clawed its way back to within 11-10. Henryville, however, reeled off four straight points — three on the serves of junior Charleigh Ryan — to take control en route to a nine-point triumph.
The decisive fourth set was back and forth at the start before the Hornets edged ahead. The Ladypack wouldn’t go away easily, though, getting within 13-12.
Again, Henryville had the answer. This time it came in the combination of junior setter Riley Nunn and freshman outside hitter Kylie Lacy, two more of the players who have missed time this season due to injury (Lacy) or illness (Nunn). The two teamed up for five straight points — on a pair of aces from Nunn and a trio of kills from Lacy — to spark an 8-0 Hornets run. They never looked back.
“We’ve had our ups and downs [this season],” Riley Nunn said. “As long as we don’t get in our heads we do really good. I think as long as we can stay out we can go pretty far.”
Action continues in the Henryville Sectional on Thursday night. Paoli (16-13) faces Austin (1-17) at 6 p.m. in the first match, followed by Eastern (7-18) against Clarksville (2-19). The winners of those matches meet in Saturday’s second semifinal. The championship is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday night.