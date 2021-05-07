VOLLEYBALL: Hornung named Gatorade Player of the Year

During her career, Ali Hornung has received a number of accolades.
None, however, may be bigger than the one she got Thursday.
That’s when the Providence senior outside hitter was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Indiana.
The award, which recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, as well as high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, “distinguishes Hornung as Indiana’s best high school volleyball player,” according to a press release. She is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award that will be announced later this month.
Hornung is the first player from Providence to receive the honor.
This past season the 5-foot-10 Hornung paced the Pioneers in kills (446), kills per set (4.6), kill percentage (49.5), hitting percentage (36.4), digs (368), solo blocks (eight) and serves received (478). She also ranked second in total blocks (45) and block assists (37), third in assists (53) and fourth in service aces (28) for the Pioneers, who went 23-7 and lost 3-2 to eventual Class 4A state champion Yorktown in the semistate.
After the season, the Purdue-signee was named a first-team All-American by VolleyballMag.com, MaxPreps and Under Armour.
“Hornung is an incredibly gifted backcourt player who can read and defend at an elite level,” New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said in the release. “She also has every type of attacking shot in her toolbox and can dominate a match at the net.”
Hornung finished her career with 1,734 kills, a .349 hitting percentage, 108 service aces, 175 total blocks, 1,284 digs, 141 assists and 1,968 serves received. She was a three-time first-team All-State selection by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association. Additionally, she was named to the ICGSA Junior All-Star team in 2019 and the ICGSA Senior All-Star team in 2020.
A member of her church’s youth ministry, Hornung has volunteered locally at a soup kitchen, as well as for youth volleyball teams and In Heaven’s Eyes, which supports the homeless. In the classroom, Hornung has maintained a weighted 4.46 grade-point average.
Through Gatorade’s marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Hornung has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization she chose is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.