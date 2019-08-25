JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville got off to a strong start against Columbus East on Saturday in a Hoosier Hills Conference volleyball showdown at Johnson Arena, but the Olympians countered with a 12-5 spurt to take control of the opening set on their way to a 3-1 win.
Columbus East took control of the match with that 25-15 opening set win and took the second by the same score. Jeffersonville mounted a spirited rally to take the third 25-23, but East took the match with a 25-11 victory in the fourth.
Alayna Lacy and Erynn Dickson led the Red Devils’ offense with seven kills apiece. Lacy added nine assists and a team-high 14 digs.
Jeffersonville remained short-handed with some expected varsity players not in action, but coach Wes Briscoe likes what he saw from several younger players looking to step in.
“The girls we had out there played their tails off,” Briscoe said. “Experience won out in the end. Some of our girls really grew up today and fought through It was a lot of fun.”
COLUMBUS EAST 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Columbus East 25 25 23 25
Jeffersonville 15 15 25 11
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Alayna Lacy 7, Erynn Dickson 7, Elliot Mays 3, Olivia Shelton 3.
Digs: Lacy 14, Mays 5, Dickson , Lillian Stefan 6.
Assists: Lacy 9, Abby Dues 8.
Record: Jeff is 1-1.
Next: Jeffersonville hosts Rock Creek on Thursday.
