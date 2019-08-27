MARENGO — Kendall Kerberg had 25 kills to lead Christian Academy past Crawford County on Monday in high school volleyball action by scores of 25-17, 25-18, 27-25.
Halle Rankin had 19 assists and eight aces, while Adeline Baldwin had 17 assists.
"We walked out of Crawford County’s gym with a heck of a win in a pretty ruckus environment. It was loud all night and it presented our team with an opportunity to overcome adversity," coach Chrissy Millen said.
Baldwin sparked the team with her serving to secure the first set and CAI trailed 20-15 in the second set before a strong rally.
CAI trailed 24-22 in the third but Kerberg kept the Warriors alive with one of her 25 kills.
"She has been huge for us down the stretch in both matches we have played this season. Halle Rankin and Abby Vancampen has a couple big time aces to help secure the victory," Millen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.