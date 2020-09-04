Rock Creek Lions

SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek rolled to a 25-13, 25-9, 25-5 sweep of visiting Shawe Memorial on Friday night (a.k.a. the Lions’ Senior Night).

“We had a solid performance from our seniors tonight,” Lions coach Jennifer Brown said. “Gia Williams had 10 kills and Leah Thompson served the first 12 points of the second set. Morgan Schmidt added five aces and Lajoy Williams had six digs.

The Lions visit Springs Valley, one of the top teams in Class A, Saturday.

ROCK CREEK 3, SHAWE MEMORIAL 0

Shawe Memorial    13      9       5

Rock Creek             25     25     25

     Kills: Gia Williams 10, Morgan Schmidt 6, Josie Anderson 4, Lajoy Williams 2, Leah Thompson 1.

     Assists: Thompson 20

     Blocks: Gia Williams 2, Chloe Carter 1.

     Aces: Thompson 5, Schmidt 2, Anderson 2, Jayli Smith 1.

     Digs: Lajoy Williams 6, Gia Williams 5, Anderson 5, Thompson 4, Schmidt 2, Jenna Rogers 2.

