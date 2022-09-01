NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Rock Creek rallied to beat New Washington 16-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14, 16-14 Wednesday night.
The Mustangs (4-8) host Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. Thursday while the Lions (1-6) visit Springs Valley at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Sports Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.