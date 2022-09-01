RCgirls.jpg

Rock Creek's Jayli Smith, center, and her teammates celebrate after winning a point during the Lions' match at Jeffersonville on Thursday night. 

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Rock Creek rallied to beat New Washington 16-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14, 16-14 Wednesday night. 

The Mustangs (4-8) host Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. Thursday while the Lions (1-6) visit Springs Valley at 11 a.m. Saturday. 

 

Tags

Trending Video