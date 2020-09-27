HOPE — Rock Creek finished fourth in Saturday's Hauser Invitational.
The Lions beat Waldron 25-19, 25-18 and Oldenburg Academy, but lost 25-8, 25-10 to Castle in pool play. Then, Seymour outlasted Creek 25-14, 25-19 in a crossover match.
Rock Creek (17-4) hosts Corydon Central at 7 p.m. Monday.
'DOGS DROP 2
GREENWOOD — New Albany dropped a pair of matches at Center Grove's Trojan Classic.
Avon beat the Bulldogs 25-12, 25-17, 25-13 before the host Trojans beat them 25-22, 25-17, 25-11.
Lauren Naville led New Albany with nine kills on the day while Olivia Allee added eight. Cheyenne Palmer dished out 18 assists and Amelia Hicks contributed 15. Meanwhile, Kamori Knight tallied a team-high six blocks and Bree Martin recorded 18 digs for the Bulldogs (12-8), who visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
TROJAN CLASSIC
Saturday at Center Grove
AVON 3, NEW ALBANY 0
New Albany 12 17 13
Avon 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Oliva Allee 4, Kamori Knight 3, Lauren Naville 3, Alexis Caldwell 3, Cheyenne Palmer 2, Tess Owsley 2, Giavanna Yowell 1.
Blocks: Knight 3, Naville 3, Palmer 1.
Assists: Palmer 9, Amelia Hicks 5, Bree Martin 1, Caldwell 1, Ashlyn Clifton 1.
Aces: Caldwell 2, Martin 1.
Digs: Martin 9, Palmer 6, Caldwell 5, Naville 3, Knight 2, Riley Sawyer 1,Hicks 1, Clifton 1, Owsley 1.
CENTER GROVE 3, NEW ALBANY 0
New Albany 22 17 11
Center Grove 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Naville 6, Knight 4, Allee 4, Yowell 4, Caldwell 3, Palmer 3.
Blocks: Knight 3, Yowell 2, Naville 1, Caldwell 1, Palmer 1.
Assists: Hicks 10, Palmer 9, Martin 1, Caldwell 1, Yowell 1.
Aces: Martin 1, Hicks 1, Palmer 1, Clifton 1.
Digs: Martin 9, Hicks 7, Sawyer 3, Clifton 3, Palmer 2, Knight 1, Allee 1.
