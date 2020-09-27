10-26-19_RegVolleyball_14644

Rock Creek's Lajoy Williams digs a ball during the Lions' 3-2 loss to Springs Valley in the Class A Loogootee Regional semifinal game Oct. 27, 2019.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

HOPE — Rock Creek finished fourth in Saturday's Hauser Invitational. 

The Lions beat Waldron 25-19, 25-18 and Oldenburg Academy, but lost 25-8, 25-10 to Castle in pool play. Then, Seymour outlasted Creek 25-14, 25-19 in a crossover match. 

Rock Creek (17-4) hosts Corydon Central at 7 p.m. Monday. 

'DOGS DROP 2

GREENWOOD — New Albany dropped a pair of matches at Center Grove's Trojan Classic. 

Avon beat the Bulldogs 25-12, 25-17, 25-13 before the host Trojans beat them 25-22, 25-17, 25-11. 

Lauren Naville led New Albany with nine kills on the day while Olivia Allee added eight. Cheyenne Palmer dished out 18 assists and Amelia Hicks contributed 15. Meanwhile, Kamori Knight tallied a team-high six blocks and Bree Martin recorded 18 digs for the Bulldogs (12-8), who visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Monday.   

TROJAN CLASSIC

Saturday at Center Grove

AVON 3, NEW ALBANY 0

New Albany     12     17     13

Avon     25     25     25     

MATCH STATISTICS

     Kills: Oliva Allee 4, Kamori Knight 3, Lauren Naville 3, Alexis Caldwell 3, Cheyenne Palmer 2, Tess Owsley 2, Giavanna Yowell 1.

     Blocks: Knight 3, Naville 3, Palmer 1.

     Assists: Palmer 9, Amelia Hicks 5, Bree Martin 1, Caldwell 1, Ashlyn Clifton 1.

     Aces: Caldwell 2, Martin 1. 

     Digs: Martin 9, Palmer 6, Caldwell 5, Naville 3, Knight 2, Riley Sawyer 1,Hicks 1, Clifton 1, Owsley 1.

CENTER GROVE 3, NEW ALBANY 0

New Albany     22     17     11

Center Grove     25     25     25     

MATCH STATISTICS

     Kills: Naville 6, Knight 4, Allee 4, Yowell 4, Caldwell 3, Palmer 3.

     Blocks: Knight 3, Yowell 2, Naville 1, Caldwell 1, Palmer 1.

     Assists: Hicks 10, Palmer 9, Martin 1, Caldwell 1, Yowell 1.

     Aces: Martin 1, Hicks 1, Palmer 1, Clifton 1. 

     Digs: Martin 9, Hicks 7, Sawyer 3, Clifton 3, Palmer 2, Knight 1, Allee 1.

