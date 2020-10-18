SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek made four in a row look as easy as 1-2-3 with a sweep of Lanesville in the final of the Class A Rock Creek Sectional on Saturday night.
Senior standout Ligia Williams was out of commission during the tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions and it was up to the rest of the Lions to win a fourth straight sectional title. With senior outside hitter Leah Thompson leading the way, Rock Creek rolled to a 25-9, 25-13, 25-9 victory over the Eagles.
“I had concerns, but our seniors stepped up,” Lions coach Jennifer Brown said. “We had a good tournament. Every match was solid.”
The Lions, who advanced to the championship match with a 25-8, 25-16, 25-10 win over New Washington in Saturday morning's semifinals, set the tone early in the final.
It was 2-all in the first set when a kill by Thompson and a pair of aces by junior libero Jenna Rogers helped spark Rock Creek to a 9-0 run. Leading 11-2, the Lions extended the lead to 19-5 on a kill by sophomore outside hitter Josie Anderson. A block and a kill by Thompson made it 23-7 on the way to the first set win.
Rock Creek (23-9) ran out to a 7-1 lead in the second set with kills by senior outside hitter Lajoy Williams, Ligia's twin sister, and Anderson. A kill by Thompson made it 14-6 and it was 19-7 after an ace by Anderson. Another kill by senior middle hitter Morgan Schmidt made it 21-8 and the second set was in hand moments later.
Lanesville took its only lead of the match early in the third set, 1-0, before a 9-0 run by the Lions. The surge was capped by a Rogers ace.
Two kills apiece by Anderson and Thompson helped the Lions to a 16-6 lead. Schmidt took over after that. Her kill and ace made it 19-6. Rogers, with an ace, and a kill by Thompson closed out the set and the match.
With the win Rock Creek advances to next Saturday's Loogootee Regional. The Lions will take on top-ranked Trinity Lutheran (28-5) at noon in the second semi after the host, and second-ranked, Lions (28-5) face No. 7 Springs Valley (23-3) at 10 a.m. The final is slated for 7 p.m. that night.
Ligia Williams is expected to be back in action when the Lions try to avenge their regular-season loss to the Cougars.
