HENRYVILLE — Eastern ousted Clarksville 25-19, 25-11, 25-6 in the final first-round match of the Class 2A Henryville Sectional on Thursday night.
The Musketeers (8-18) will face Paoli (17-13) at around noon Saturday in the second sectional semifinal. The Rams swept Austin 25-20, 25-14, 25-12 in Thursday’s other first-round match.
The host Hornets (16-9) will take on Mitchell (15-10) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first semi. The sectional final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
